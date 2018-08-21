Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Seadrill Partners LLC    SDLP   MHY7545W1093

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC (SDLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seadrill Partners LLC : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-260A490670F52.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
02:36pSEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/15SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25TULLOW OIL : to use cash pile to invest, reduce debt, not dividends
RE
07/20SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Partners West Leo Early Termination Litigation Update
AQ
07/19SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Partners West Leo Early Termination Litigation Update
AQ
07/08SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Announces Contract Award for the West Capella
AQ
07/04SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : SDLP - Seadrill Partners Awarded $273 million in High Co..
AQ
05/07SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms
RE
03/02SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:23aSeadrill Partners reports Q2 results 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/03Seadrill Partners goes ex-dividend on Monday 
07/16SEADRILL PARTNERS : Needs More Contracts 
06/04Jack-Up Competition Intensifies 
Chart SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Partners LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Nicholas Morris Chief Executive Officer
Harald Thorstein Chairman
John T. Roche Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Graham Robjohns Director
Bert M. Bekker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC-6.56%314
HELMERICH & PAYNE-3.30%6 810
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-2.27%6 094
TRANSOCEAN LTD0.75%4 970
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-28.84%4 478
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.16%3 738
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.