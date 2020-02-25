Log in
Seadrill Partners LLC : SDLP – Q4 2019 earnings release date and conference call information

02/25/2020 | 03:08pm EST
SDLP - Q4 2019 earnings release date and conference call information London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2020 -Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday February 27th, 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday February 27th, 2020.

To participate, the following options are available:

A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.

B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:
USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/(Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company

Disclaimer

Seadrill Partners LLC published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 20:07:02 UTC
