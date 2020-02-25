Seadrill Partners LLC : SDLP – Q4 2019 earnings release date and conference call information

SDLP - Q4 2019 earnings release date and conference call information
London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2020 -Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday February 27th, 2020.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday February 27th, 2020.
To participate, the following options are available:
A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.
B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:
USA: +1-877-317-6714
International: +1-412-317-5476
The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.
There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/(Investor Relations)
Participant list information required: Full name & company
