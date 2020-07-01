Seagate Technology : Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Seagate HDD Cayman (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), today announced the expiration and final tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (each, a “Tender Offer” and, collectively, the “Tender Offers”) for (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $275,000,000 (the “2022 Note Cap”) of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $225,000,000 (the “2023 Note Cap” and, together with the 2022 Note Cap, the “Tender Caps”) of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes” and together with the 2022 Notes, the “Notes”, and each a “series” of Notes) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000, from each registered holder of the Notes (individually, a “Holder” and collectively, the “Holders”). The Company announced the early tender results for the Tender Offers on June 16, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the Early Tender Deadline. The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2020 (the “Expiration Date”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase dated June 3, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal”).

As of the Expiration Date, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes set forth in the table below has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offers:

Title of

Security CUSIP

Number Principal Amount

Outstanding

Prior to the

Tender Offers Tender Cap

(Principal Amount) Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered as of the Early

Tender Deadline Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered after the

Early Tender

Deadline and as of

the Expiration Date Total Aggregate

Principal Amount

Previously

Purchased and

Expected to be

Purchased 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 81180WAV3 $ 477,435,000 $ 275,000,000 $ 247,759,000 $ 420,000 $ 248,179,000 4.750% Senior Notes due 2023 81180WAH4 $ 723,788,000 $ 225,000,000 $ 174,276,000 $ 3,666,000 $ 177,942,000

Because the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each of the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and prior to the Expiration Date do not exceed the applicable Tender Cap, neither series of Notes will be subject to proration.

Holders of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date will receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) on the final settlement date, which is expected to be July 2, 2020 (the “Final Settlement Date”). In addition to the applicable Tender Offer Consideration for such Notes, such Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive, in cash, all accrued and unpaid interest, rounded to the nearest cent, per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

Information Relating to the Tender Offers

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the dealer managers for the Tender Offers. The information agent and tender agent for the Tender Offers is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal, and related offering materials are available by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-4300 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). Questions regarding the Tender Offers should be directed to Morgan Stanley at (212) 761-1057 (collect) or (800) 624-1808 (toll-free) and BofA Securities at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offers were made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

