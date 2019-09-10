Seagate Technology : LaCie Boosts Productivity and Creativity for Media and Entertainment Professionals With a Range of Innovative Rugged SSD Devices at the 2019 IBC Show

(IBC Booth# C11, HALL 7) – Today at the 2019 IBC Show, LaCie, the premium brand from Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), announced three new storage solutions for creative, media and entertainment (M&E) professionals. The new LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro, LaCie® Rugged® SSD, and LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD deliver world-class, precision-engineered solutions to help M&E professionals easily manage their precious content ensuring their data is secure and accessible anytime, anywhere.

According to a recent IDC whitepaper, sponsored by Seagate, the amount of data created, captured or replicated by the M&E industry across the globe from 2018 to 2025 is expected to grow at a 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Creative professionals should consider implementing a data strategy that supports this level of mobility; choosing a solution that can handle the increase in volume of data and facilitate the management of their workflow.

Designed to help M&E professionals manage the huge volumes of data their workflows create, the new LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro, LaCie® Rugged® SSD, and LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD celebrate 30 years of LaCie’s creativity as the industry continues to transform.

Top Speeds Solution: Built for Extreme 8K Filming and Editing

The LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro satisfies the cravings of filmmakers and digital imaging technicians (DITs) for a scratch disk with high-speed transfers and editing power for up to 8K high-res and super slow motion footage.

This drive features a Seagate® FireCuda® NVMe SSD inside for maximum Thunderbolt™ 3 speeds up to 2800MB/s and extreme in-field durability so filmmakers and DITs can playback 6K, 8K, and super slow-motion source files anywhere — without transcoding1. Previously, Thunderbolt 3 devices would only work with Thunderbolt 3 computers; now, the LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro features the latest Thunderbolt 3 controller and is the first Thunderbolt 3 portable storage solution offering USB 3.1 compatibility for seamless plug and play connectivity.

This palm-sized drive can tackle any terrain with its impressive IP67-rated dust and water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, and two-ton car crush resistance2. It is the first Thunderbolt 3 storage solution that can be immersed in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes. Plus, enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included five-year limited warranty protection plan featuring Rescue Data Recovery Services. Customers will also benefit from a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe® Creative Cloud® All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps.

These exciting features make the LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro the most robust and versatile Thunderbolt 3 portable storage on the market. The LaCie® Rugged® SSD Pro will be available with MSRPs of $399.99 (1TB) and $699.99 (2TB).

“Media and entertainment companies are facing increasingly competitive markets,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of Consumer Solution and Global Marketing for Seagate and LaCie brands. “Combining 40 years of Seagate’s passion and 30 years of LaCie’s creativity, the new Rugged solutions are designed to help M&E professionals move their data and ideas forward; turning projects into industry-recognized accomplishments.”

“The LaCie Rugged SSD Pro is the first portable device in the market to feature the latest Thunderbolt 3 technology,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “The JHL7440 controller enables LaCie to offer industry-leading performance through Thunderbolt 3-based PCs and compatibility with legacy computers.”

Level Up Your 4K Video Project

The LaCie® Rugged® SSD provides filmmakers and DITs with high-speed transfers and editing power, extreme ruggedness and Seagate Secure™ self-encrypting technology with password protection for project confidentiality. With Seagate® FireCuda® NVMe SSD inside, users will experience USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds of up to 950MB/s, enabling them to transfer and edit RAW 4K video with ease1.

This hand-held, portable solution provides plenty of capacity, up to 2TB, and, like all members of the next-generation Rugged family, it is rated IP67 for water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, and two-ton car crush resistance2. It also comes with Seagate’s five-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services plan as well as a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe® Creative Cloud® All Apps Plan. The LaCie® Rugged® SSD will be available with MSRPs of $179.99 (500GB), $299.99 (1TB) and $499.99 (2TB).

Go Laptop Free with BOSS

Fast and beyond efficient, the LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD satisfies filmmakers and photographers needing a fast, easy, computer-free way to copy, review, and manage content on the go.

The LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD comes with a spacious 1TB of capacity enabling users to tap into fast SSD speeds of up to 430MB/s with direct file transfers via the integrated SD card slot and USB port1. The built-in status screen provides real-time updates on transfers, capacity, and battery life to help you manage your workflow seamlessly3. With the LaCie BOSS app on iOS and Android® you can view, name and delete footage using your mobile device for the ultimate on-the-go experience.

Designed to tackle any terrain with drop, splash and dust resistance, the LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD can be used as a portable power pack for USB devices like phones and mirrorless cameras3. With a 3-year limited warranty and Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services included, the drive includes a complimentary 1-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud® All-Apps plan featuring Adobe Premiere® Pro, Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Illustrator®, and more. The LaCie® Rugged® BOSS SSD will be available with an MSRP of $449.99.

For those attending IBC 2019, LaCie and Seagate (C11, HALL 7) will demonstrate how the latest storage systems and solutions can help improve the creative workflow process from creative hobbyists to professionals running post-production studios.

For more information, please visit LaCie.com/news.

1. Actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors, such as chosen interface, and disk capacity.

2. Determined by a test that approximates a real-world scenario in which the solid state drive remained functional, despite aesthetic damage after the product was driven over by an approximately 2-ton car (2000 kg / 4410 lbs).

3. Exact battery life subject to product model, normal usage conditions, and configurations. Dispose of used batteries properly.

