Seagate Technology : Launches New Data-Readiness Index Revealing Impact Across Four Global Industries as 30 Percent of Data Forecasted to Be Real-Time by 2025

The global datasphere1 could grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025,
and industries such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare,
and Media and Entertainment are helping to define this new era of data
growth. This is according to an IDC White Paper The Digitization
of the World – From Edge to Core, sponsored by global data and
storage leader Seagate Technology, which examines impending shifts to
the global data model. While Healthcare currently has the smallest share
of the global enterprise datasphere among key industries examined in the
study, it is primed to grow the fastest, far surpassing the Media and
Entertainment sector and matching the Financial Services sector by 2025.
The growth reflects advancements in healthcare analytics and imaging
technology, as well as the increasing amount of real-time data created
in medical care.
The study, The Digitization of the World – From Edge to Core,
assesses data-readiness of the four critical industries that encompass
nearly half of the global enterprise datasphere. It does so by using
DATCON (DATa readiness CONdition), an index that evaluates management,
usage and monetization of data to help inform today’s business leaders
on their level of data-readiness. Ranging from 1 (Critical) to 5
(Optimized), DATCON scores are calculated across a number of metrics,
including data growth, criticality, security, investment, management,
skills and C-level involvement.
DATCON: evaluating global data readiness by sector
Industries are in various states of readiness and should take action to
prepare for, and capitalize on, data growth. Using the DATCON index, the
study identifies the most pressing initiatives businesses must consider
as they approach 2025:
-
Manufacturing and Financial Services scored the best overall at 3.3
each, representing the greatest use of edge computing in the four
industries, with opportunity for blockchain, analytics and AI.
-
Despite its rapid growth, at 2.4, healthcare has room for improvement
as well in data readiness. Survey results indicate blockchain will be
important for the industry, but nearly 60 percent lack a strategy or
have yet to implement any initiative.
-
Media and Entertainment received the lowest DATCON score of 2.0,
showing the sector ripe for advanced data technologies; particularly
in data security and data management.
“We are at the beginning of an era where both data creation and data
utilization are forecasted to grow rapidly over the next decade. While
some industries are more prepared for digital transformation than
others, all businesses need to be ready to act on a solid digital
strategy in order to be successful in the data age,” said Dave Mosley,
Seagate’s chief executive officer. “Data technologies are becoming
central for productivity expansion, data monetization and
value-creation. We are excited to be part of this transformation and be
a strong supporter to enable these opportunities for the years to come.”
Enterprise out in front
The enterprise is fast becoming the world’s primary data steward in
today’s connected world. The Digitization of the World study predicts
that the installed bytes across the enterprise is to represent over 80
percent of total installed bytes worldwide in 2025. This trend will only
continue to amplify the data protection responsibilities of companies
around the world.
The cloud is the new core
Also revealed by The Digitization of the World study, almost half (49%)
of the world’s stored data could reside in public cloud environments by
2025. The shift to the public cloud is largely being driven by a world
filled with IoT sensors that are constantly capturing, recording, and
analyzing data in business environments. With businesses looking to
centralize data management and delivery, there is an increased reliance
on the connectivity, performance and convenience that cloud services
provide. As companies continue to pursue the cloud for increasing data
processing and storage needs, cloud data centers are becoming the new
enterprise data repository. In essence, the cloud is becoming the new
core.
“While endpoints continue to be the primary location for data creation
in the short term, the fastest growth is forecasted to happen at the
core and the edge - with more data stored in the core than in the
world’s endpoints by 2025. This will be particularly true for major
industries as edge computing continues to be a key driver of
business-critical factors and digital transformation,” said David
Reinsel, senior vice president at IDC.
For more information on “The Digitization of the World – From Edge to
Core” and DATCON index, download the study: www.DataAge2025.com.
1 The global datasphere is the quantification of the amount
of data created, captured, and replicated across the world.
