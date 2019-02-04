Seagate Technology : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”) today
reported financial results for the quarter ended December 28, 2018.
“In the December quarter, we executed well against a more challenging
demand environment and delivered solid financial results reflecting
strong operational efficiency. While there are market and geo-political
uncertainties impacting the storage industry, our belief in the
long-term growth of data creation and storage demand remains unchanged.
By delivering competitive cost-effective mass storage solutions, Seagate
enables the Data Age digital transformations for businesses across many
industries. Our deep storage industry expertise and leading technology
portfolio will continue to drive long-term success for the company and
deliver value to our shareholders,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief
executive officer.
Quarterly Financial Results
In the second quarter, the Company generated $288 million in cash flow
from operations and $161 million in free cash flow. Year to date, the
Company has generated $875 million in cash flow from operations and $571
million in free cash flow. Seagate’s balance sheet is healthy and during
the second quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $180 million,
repurchased 3.2 million ordinary shares for $136 million and repaid $499
million of the 2018 Senior Notes. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4
billion at the end of the quarter. There were 283 million ordinary
shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter.
For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see
accompanying financial tables.
Seagate has issued a Supplemental Financial Information document, which
is available on Seagate’s Investors Relations website at www.seagate.com/investors.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly
cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on April 3, 2019
to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2019.
The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion
of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position,
results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements
and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Investor Communications
Seagate management will hold a public webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific
Time that can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at www.seagate.com/investors.
During today’s webcast, the Company will provide an outlook for its
third fiscal quarter of 2019, including key underlying assumptions.
An archived audio webcast of this event will be available on Seagate’s
Investors Relations website at www.seagate.com/investors
shortly following the event conclusion.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, including, in
particular, statements about the Company’s plans, strategies and
prospects, financial projections, expectations regarding market demand
and the Company’s products, shifts in technology, the Company’s ability
to meet market and industry expectations and the effects of these future
trends and expectations on the Company’s business and shareholder value
and dividend issuance plans for the fiscal quarter ending March 29,
2019 and beyond. These statements identify prospective information and
may include words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “may,”
“will,” or the negative of these words, variations of these words and
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on
information available to the Company as of the date of this report and
are based on management’s current views and assumptions. These
forward-looking statements are conditioned upon and also involve a
number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially
from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks,
uncertainties, and other factors may be beyond the Company’s control and
may pose a risk to the Company’s operating and financial condition. Such
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: items that may
be identified during its financial statement closing process that cause
adjustments to the estimates included in this report; the uncertainty in
global economic and political conditions; the impact of the variable
demand and adverse pricing environment for storage products; the
Company’s ability to successfully qualify, manufacture and sell its
storage products in increasing volumes on a cost-effective basis and
with acceptable quality; the impact of competitive product
announcements; the Company’s ability to achieve projected cost savings
in connection with restructuring plans and consolidation of
manufacturing activities; possible excess industry supply with respect
to particular storage products and competing alternative storage
technology solutions; the impact of trade barriers, such as
import/export duties and restrictions, tariffs and quotas, imposed by
the U.S. or other countries in which the Company conducts business;
disruptions to its supply chain or production capabilities; unexpected
advances in competing technologies or changes in market trends; the
development and introduction of products based on new technologies and
expansion into new data storage markets; the Company’s ability to
effectively manage its debt obligations and comply with certain
covenants in its credit facilities with respect to financial ratios and
financial condition tests; currency fluctuations that may impact the
Company’s margins, international sales and results of operations;
cyber-attacks or other data breaches that disrupt the Company’s
operations or result in the dissemination of proprietary or confidential
information and cause reputational harm; cybersecurity threats and
vulnerabilities associated with the Company’s infrastructure updates to
its information technology systems; and fluctuations in interest rates.
Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause results to differ materially from the expectations described in
this press release is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
on August 3, 2018, the “Risk Factors” section of which is incorporated
into this press release by reference, and other documents filed with or
furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent
date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were
made, except as required by applicable law.
The inclusion of Seagate’s website address in this press release is
intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active
hyperlink. The information contained in, or that can be accessed
through, Seagate’s website and social media channels are not part of
this press release.
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
December 28,
2018
|
|
December 29,
2017
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
834
|
|
|
$
|
340
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
272
|
|
|
318
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
45
|
|
|
59
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1
|
|
|
204
|
|
Other non-cash operating activities, net
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
135
|
|
|
145
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(240
|
)
|
|
59
|
|
Accrued employee compensation
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
24
|
|
|
42
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
875
|
|
|
1,087
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements
|
|
(304
|
)
|
|
(201
|
)
|
Proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange
contracts
|
|
66
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of strategic investments
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of properties previously classified as held for
sale
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
Purchases of strategic investments
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
(210
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Redemption and repurchase of debt
|
|
(499
|
)
|
|
(152
|
)
|
Dividends to shareholders
|
|
(361
|
)
|
|
(366
|
)
|
Repurchases of ordinary shares
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
(361
|
)
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans
|
|
35
|
|
|
35
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(1,141
|
)
|
|
(865
|
)
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
5
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(497
|
)
|
|
17
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the
period
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|
|
$
|
1,360
|
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of non-GAAP financial information
The Company uses non-GAAP measures of adjusted revenue, gross margin,
operating expenses, net income, diluted earnings per share and free cash
flow which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain
gains, losses and expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be
provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s
current financial performance and its prospects for the future.
Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful
information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results
exclude certain gains, losses and expenditures that it believes are not
indicative of its core operating results and because it is similar to
the approach used in connection with the financial models and estimates
published by financial analysts who follow the Company.
These non-GAAP results are some of the measurements management uses to
assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future
periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as
supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not
considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These
non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by
other companies in its industry.
The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:
Adjustment to discontinued products
These adjustments relate to sales of certain discontinued products or
changes in sales provision for discontinued products. These adjustments
are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the
non-GAAP measures as these adjustments are not indicative of the
underlying ongoing operating performance.
Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to
cost saving efforts
These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measure due to its
inconsistency in amount and frequency and are excluded to facilitate a
more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating
performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that
were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their
estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are
significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s
acquisitions. Consequently, these expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP
measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current
operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating
performance.
Other charges
The other charges primarily include write-off of certain discontinued
inventory and expense related to disposed business. These charges are
inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP
measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current
operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating
performance.
Restructuring and other, net
Restructuring charges and other, net are costs associated with
restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with
reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities and
other related costs. These also exclude charges or gains from sale of
properties classified as held-for-sale. These costs or benefits do not
reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance and consequently are
excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful
evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its
past periods operating performance.
Strategic investment (gains) losses or impairment recognized
From time to time, the Company incurs losses or gains from strategic
investment accounted under equity method of accounting or records
impairments charges which are not considered as part of its ongoing
operating performance. The resulting expense or gain is inconsistent in
amount and frequency and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP
measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current
operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating
performance.
Income tax adjustments
Provision for income taxes represents the tax effects of non-GAAP
adjustments determined using a hybrid with and without method and
effective tax rate for the applicable adjustment and jurisdiction. It
also includes a provisional tax benefit for the re-measurement of the
Company’s U.S. deferred tax assets at the lower 21% tax rate resulting
from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.
Free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by
operating activities less acquisition of property, equipment and
leasehold improvements. This non-GAAP financial measure is used by
management to assess the Company's sources of liquidity, capital
structure and operating performance.
