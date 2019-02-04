Seagate Technology : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Company” or “Seagate”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 28, 2018.

“In the December quarter, we executed well against a more challenging demand environment and delivered solid financial results reflecting strong operational efficiency. While there are market and geo-political uncertainties impacting the storage industry, our belief in the long-term growth of data creation and storage demand remains unchanged. By delivering competitive cost-effective mass storage solutions, Seagate enables the Data Age digital transformations for businesses across many industries. Our deep storage industry expertise and leading technology portfolio will continue to drive long-term success for the company and deliver value to our shareholders,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP Non-GAAP FQ2 2019 FQ2 2018 FQ2 2019 FQ2 2018 Revenue ($M) $2,715 $2,914 $2,715 $2,908 Gross Margin 29.2% 30.1% 29.7% 30.4% Net Income ($M) $384 $159 $405 $431 Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.34 $0.55 $1.41 $1.48

In the second quarter, the Company generated $288 million in cash flow from operations and $161 million in free cash flow. Year to date, the Company has generated $875 million in cash flow from operations and $571 million in free cash flow. Seagate’s balance sheet is healthy and during the second quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $180 million, repurchased 3.2 million ordinary shares for $136 million and repaid $499 million of the 2018 Senior Notes. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4 billion at the end of the quarter. There were 283 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on April 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2019. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate’s financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) December 28,

2018 June 29,

2018 (a) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,357 $ 1,853 Accounts receivable, net 1,058 1,184 Inventories 1,097 1,053 Other current assets 164 220 Total current assets 3,676 4,310 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,823 1,792 Investment in debt security 1,300 1,275 Goodwill 1,237 1,237 Other intangible assets, net 149 188 Deferred income taxes 416 417 Other assets, net 188 191 Total Assets $ 8,789 $ 9,410 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,442 $ 1,728 Accrued employee compensation 164 253 Accrued warranty 105 112 Current portion of long-term debt — 499 Accrued expenses 589 598 Total current liabilities 2,300 3,190 Long-term accrued warranty 117 125 Long-term accrued income taxes 6 10 Other non-current liabilities 108 100 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,324 4,320 Total Liabilities 6,855 7,745 Total Equity 1,934 1,665 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 8,789 $ 9,410

(a) The information in this column was derived from the Company’s audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 29, 2018.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 28,

2018 December 29,

2017 December 28,

2018 December 29,

2017 Revenue $ 2,715 $ 2,914 $ 5,706 $ 5,546 Cost of revenue 1,921 2,037 3,999 3,933 Product development 246 250 512 513 Marketing and administrative 120 142 235 287 Amortization of intangibles 5 19 11 41 Restructuring and other, net 7 33 30 84 Total operating expenses 2,299 2,481 4,787 4,858 Income from operations 416 433 919 688 Interest income 22 6 46 13 Interest expense (56 ) (61 ) (114 ) (122 ) Other, net 16 (7 ) 15 (20 ) Other expense, net (18 ) (62 ) (53 ) (129 ) Income before income taxes 398 371 866 559 Provision for income taxes 14 212 32 219 Net income $ 384 $ 159 $ 834 $ 340 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.55 $ 2.92 $ 1.18 Diluted 1.34 0.55 2.88 1.17 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 285 288 286 289 Diluted 287 291 290 291 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 1.26 $ 1.26

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended December 28,

2018 December 29,

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 834 $ 340 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 272 318 Share-based compensation 45 59 Deferred income taxes 1 204 Other non-cash operating activities, net (44 ) 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 135 145 Inventories (47 ) (32 ) Accounts payable (240 ) 59 Accrued employee compensation (89 ) (54 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes and warranty (16 ) 3 Other assets and liabilities 24 42 Net cash provided by operating activities 875 1,087 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (304 ) (201 ) Proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 66 — Proceeds from sale of strategic investments 10 — Proceeds from sale of properties previously classified as held for sale 6 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 2 Purchases of strategic investments (8 ) — Other investing activities, net — (11 ) Net cash used in investing activities (230 ) (210 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Redemption and repurchase of debt (499 ) (152 ) Dividends to shareholders (361 ) (366 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (286 ) (361 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (30 ) (21 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock plans 35 35 Net cash used in financing activities (1,141 ) (865 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1 ) 5 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (497 ) 17 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,857 2,543 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,360 $ 2,560

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company uses non-GAAP measures of adjusted revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net income, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, losses and expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, the Company believes non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain gains, losses and expenditures that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results and because it is similar to the approach used in connection with the financial models and estimates published by financial analysts who follow the Company.

These non-GAAP results are some of the measurements management uses to assess the Company’s performance, allocate resources and plan for future periods. Reported non-GAAP results should only be considered as supplemental to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and not considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures reported by other companies in its industry.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts and gross margin) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 28,

2018 December 29,

2017 December 28,

2018 December 29,

2017 GAAP Revenue $ 2,715 $ 2,914 $ 5,706 $ 5,546 Adjustment to discontinued products — (6 ) 1 (6 ) Non-GAAP Revenue $ 2,715 $ 2,908 $ 5,707 $ 5,540 GAAP Gross Margin $ 794 $ 877 $ 1,707 $ 1,613 Adjustment to discontinued products — (6 ) 1 (6 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts — — — 1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13 14 26 28 Other charges (1 ) — (1 ) 11 Non-GAAP Gross Margin $ 806 $ 885 $ 1,733 $ 1,647 GAAP Gross Margin 29.2 % 30.1 % 29.9 % 29.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 29.7 % 30.4 % 30.4 % 29.7 % GAAP Operating Expenses $ 378 $ 444 $ 788 $ 925 Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5 ) (18 ) (9 ) (39 ) Restructuring and other, net (7 ) (33 ) (30 ) (84 ) Other charges — (1 ) — (2 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 365 $ 390 $ 747 $ 798 GAAP Net Income $ 384 $ 159 $ 834 $ 340 Adjustment to discontinued products — (6 ) 1 (6 ) Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts 1 2 2 3 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18 32 35 67 Restructuring and other, net 7 33 30 84 Losses recognized on the early redemption and repurchase of debt — 3 — 3 Strategic investment (gains) losses or impairment recognized (2 ) — 2 — Other charges (1 ) 1 (1 ) 12 Income tax adjustments (2 ) 207 (2 ) 207 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 405 $ 431 $ 901 $ 710 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation 287 291 290 291 GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 1.34 $ 0.55 $ 2.88 $ 1.17 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 1.41 $ 1.48 $ 3.11 $ 2.44 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 288 $ 850 $ 875 $ 1,087 Acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 127 77 304 201 Free Cash Flow $ 161 $ 773 $ 571 $ 886

The Company’s Non-GAAP measures are adjusted for the following items:

Adjustment to discontinued products

These adjustments relate to sales of certain discontinued products or changes in sales provision for discontinued products. These adjustments are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures as these adjustments are not indicative of the underlying ongoing operating performance.

Accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts

These expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measure due to its inconsistency in amount and frequency and are excluded to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

The Company records expense from amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations over their estimated useful lives. Such charges are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the Company’s acquisitions. Consequently, these expenses are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Other charges

The other charges primarily include write-off of certain discontinued inventory and expense related to disposed business. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are excluded in the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Restructuring and other, net

Restructuring charges and other, net are costs associated with restructuring plans that are primarily related to costs associated with reduction in the Company’s workforce, exiting certain facilities and other related costs. These also exclude charges or gains from sale of properties classified as held-for-sale. These costs or benefits do not reflect the Company’s ongoing operating performance and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Strategic investment (gains) losses or impairment recognized

From time to time, the Company incurs losses or gains from strategic investment accounted under equity method of accounting or records impairments charges which are not considered as part of its ongoing operating performance. The resulting expense or gain is inconsistent in amount and frequency and consequently are excluded from the non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to its past periods operating performance.

Income tax adjustments

Provision for income taxes represents the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments determined using a hybrid with and without method and effective tax rate for the applicable adjustment and jurisdiction. It also includes a provisional tax benefit for the re-measurement of the Company’s U.S. deferred tax assets at the lower 21% tax rate resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities less acquisition of property, equipment and leasehold improvements. This non-GAAP financial measure is used by management to assess the Company's sources of liquidity, capital structure and operating performance.

