Seagate Technology : Torch the Competition With Seagate's FireCuda Gaming Storage Solutions

New FireCuda 520 PCIe 4.0 SSD and FireCuda Gaming Dock Up-level Your Gaming Experience

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data solutions, today added two new high-performance solutions to its industry-leading line of storage for gamers. The Seagate® FireCuda® 520 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD and the FireCuda Gaming Dock features 4TB of HDD storage capacity and an NVMe™ M.2 expansion slot for an optional ultra-fast SSD upgrade.

Built to deliver the intense speeds needed for the rigor of modern gaming, the FireCuda 520 SSD is the company’s fastest solid-state drive and offers plug-and-play compatibility with all PCIe Gen4 motherboards. For laptop PC gamers looking for flexibility, the FireCuda Gaming Dock is an elite 4TB HDD storage hub with an NVMe M.2 expansion slot for optional SSD upgrade that connects peripherals via a Thunderbolt™ 3 and offers a slick industrial design with LED illumination pushing your rig over the top.

“Next-gen gaming is all about speed, compatibility, and flexibility,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing and consumer solutions for Seagate. “Our FireCuda storage solutions deliver the performance, simplicity, and ingenious design to help gamers realize peak potential.”

With sequential read-write speeds of up to 45% faster than PCIe Gen3 NVMe drives1, the FireCuda 520 delivers an extreme boost in performance for PC gamers looking for the edge. The M.2 2280 SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB capacities and compatible with the new AMD X570 chipset and third-generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors. It features plug-and-play compatibility with PCIe Gen4 motherboards delivering an extreme boost in performance as well as backward compatibility with PCIe Gen3 devices.

The FireCuda 520 offers a five-year limited warranty and includes the Seagate’s SeaTools software that monitors health, tracks performance, and keeps you up to date on firmware updates.

Seagate’s FireCuda Gaming Dock is a high-performance storage solution offering the simplicity of a one-cable connection to all of your peripherals. It features a built-in 4TB 3.5” HDD and a PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 SSD expansion slot for an optional SSD upgrade, offering vast storage for archiving your games and data and the ability to take advantage of the intense speed of solid-state drives.

In addition to the Thunderbolt 3 laptop connector, the FireCuda Gaming Dock also includes a Thunderbolt 3 accessory port, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45 ethernet network port, a 3.5mm audio-in/mic port, 3.5mm audio-out port, four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 charge port. It also includes Seagate’s easy-to-use Toolkit software that lets you control a range of colors and light patterns for leveled-up illumination to complement your gaming station and offers a three-year limited warranty.

Available now, Seagate’s FireCuda 520 retails for $124.99 (500GB), $249.99 (1TB), and $429.99 (2TB). FireCuda Gaming Dock will be available later this month for $349.99.

1. Fresh out of box (FOB) performance obtained on a newly formatted drive. Performance may vary based on SSD’s firmware version, system hardware, and configuration. Performance-based on CrystalDiskMark v.6.0.2 ×64 on Windows 10 host with PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

