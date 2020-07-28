Log in
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC

(STX)
Technology Companies See Stronger Results -- -2-

07/28/2020

Sabre Insurance Group PLC: The U.K. motor-insurance underwriter reported a fall in pretax profit for the first half of the year and said gross written premiums decreased as a consequence of coronavirus restrictions.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.: The South Korean electronics-parts supplier's second-quarter net profit slumped 85% from a year earlier due to lower prices of multilayer ceramic capacitors and weaker demand for mobile devices amid the pandemic.

Samsung SDI Co.: The South Korean battery maker's second-quarter net profit plunged 70% compared with the same period a year earlier largely due to weaker demand for its products because of the pandemic.

SJM Holdings Ltd.: The Hong Kong-based casino operator swung to a loss in the first half as travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted operations.

St. James's Place PLC: The FTSE 100 wealth-management business posted a significant rise in net profit for the first half, with the business remaining resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic, and expects 2020 will be a year of major net inflows.

Travis Perkins PLC: The U.K. building-materials retailer said its revenue and like-for-like sales fell in the first half of the year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but sales improved as lockdown restrictions eased.

Trifast PLC: The U.K. engineering-and-manufacturing company said the pandemic had a significant impact in the latter part of fiscal 2020 and into the first quarter of fiscal 2021, but that it returned to underlying profitability in June.

Tyman PLC: The London-listed supplier of engineered components and access solutions to the construction industry said that pretax profit for the first half of 2020 rose after booking lower costs and that it wasn't declaring an interim dividend due to uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.: The company's first-quarter net profit fell 38% from a year earlier, as Covid-19 restrictions hurt the company's business performance.

Vivo Energy PLC: The pan-African retailer and marketer of fuels and lubricants reported significantly lower profit for the first half of the year as restrictions in response to the pandemic hit the company's volumes and margins. The group said it is encouraged by improved trading in June and July but remains cautious about the coronavirus and refused to give any guidance for the rest of 2020.

Xerox Holdings Corp.: The provider of office document machines reported a better-than-expected profit for the latest quarter while revenue fell 35% as the pandemic continued in the U.S.

Write to Shayna Sebold at shayna.sebold@wsj.com and Rose Manzo at rose.manzo@wsj.com

