Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seagate Technology plc    STX   IE00B58JVZ52

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC

(STX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Technology Companies See Stronger Results -- Earnings at a Glance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -4.85% 155.33 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -1.97% 67.61 Delayed Quote.50.39%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.32% 111.99 Delayed Quote.32.73%
AMGEN INC. 0.64% 255.27 Delayed Quote.5.22%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1.04% 7800 Delayed Quote.25.96%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC -2.04% 48.57 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
05:30pTechnology Companies See Stronger Results -- -2-
DJ
05:30pTechnology Companies See Stronger Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04:01pSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
07/17SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Res..
PU
07/15SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Res..
BU
07/15SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : ‘Rethink Data' Report Reveals That 68% of Data Availa..
BU
07/01SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results for Certain O..
BU
06/23SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Pricing of Previously Announced Exchange Offers a..
BU
06/16SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Expiration of Early Exchange Period of Previously..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 609 M - -
Net income 2020 1 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 5,30%
Capitalization 12 464 M 12 464 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seagate Technology plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 53,12 $
Last Close Price 48,57 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William David Mosley President, CEO, COO & Director
Michael R. Cannon Chairman
Gianluca Romano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ravi Naik Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Strategy
John Morris Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-16.67%12 723
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.18.62%45 160
HP INC.-13.33%25 468
GOERTEK INC.86.55%15 408
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.52%12 526
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.41.74%11 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group