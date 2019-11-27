U.S. Companies Prop Up China's Surveillance -2

These hard disk drives sit at the foundation of the surveillance systems used by police departments in China. They offer storage at a low enough price to purchase in the large amounts needed to store and analyze video, and China has no manufacturers of comparable products, said Kevin Cassidy, an independent semiconductor analyst in Oakton, Va.

In October 2018, Seagate sponsored an award ceremony for firms including Hikvision and Huawei at the country's largest public-safety exhibition in Beijing. Seagate also marketed its surveillance hard-drive products at the expo in a large booth.

Sales to China now account for about 12% of Seagate's annual global sales of $11.2 billion and about a fifth of Western Digital's overall annual revenue of $16.6 billion, said Mr. Cassidy.

Chinese company SenseTime Group Ltd., one of the world's biggest AI startups, with a valuation of more than $7.5 billion, benefited early on from an investment by San Diego-based chip giant Qualcomm. Qualcomm still owns an undisclosed stake in the 5-year-old company.

SenseTime was also added to the entity list in October. The company said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, adding that it is developing a code of ethics to ensure its products are used responsibly.

Qualcomm didn't reply to requests for comment.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, Calif., provided seed money, as well as chips and technical solutions, to China's NetPosa Technologies Ltd., which serves the police departments of Beijing, Shanghai and around 60 other cities, as well as the Ministry of Public Security. NetPosa is embedded in Xinjiang, providing cloud-based video management systems and surveillance vans to police, according to the company website. NetPosa isn't on the U.S. entity list.

Intel Capital, the venture arm of the American semiconductor giant, had become NetPosa's fifth-largest corporate shareholder in 2010. By the time Intel sold its stake in early 2016, two years after the Chinese company went public, NetPosa's value had grown at least sixfold.

The American chip maker continues to supply NetPosa with advanced chips that the Chinese company uses to power AI video surveillance platforms it markets to police.

NetPosa declined to comment. Intel said that its products are used by customers world-wide for a variety of applications.

For a 238 million yuan ($34 million) project in a Xinjiang county, featuring blanket surveillance, a contractor opted for products made by Seagate and Western Digital, according to an employee on the contractor's engineering team.

The Western products would help store and process the flood of video footage. The contractor is a local subsidiary of China-based PCI-Suntek Technology Co Ltd., which supplies facial recognition and other surveillance tools. "For the most part it's Seagate or Western Digital. We don't buy domestic," said the employee. PCI-Suntek declined to comment.

Chengdu Xiwu Xinan Co. Ltd., a contractor building a 182 million yuan "safe city" project in Tacheng, in northern Xinjiang, relies exclusively on Seagate and Western Digital drives, according to an employee in the company's purchasing department. Safe cities is the marketing term Chinese surveillance companies use to describe centralized, citywide surveillance systems for policing and security that rely on facial-recognition and other advanced technologies.

Government bid documents for the project seek about 1,700 hard disk drives for use with more than 3,400 high-definition video cameras and facial-recognition technology, with each able to check in real-time the faces of 24 passersby across a database of half a million faces.

"We chose them because of their quality, and sometimes the brands are requested by the buyer themselves," the employee said. Chengdu Xiwu didn't respond to requests for comment.

--Fanfan Wang contributed to this article.

Write to Liza Lin at Liza.Lin@wsj.com and Josh Chin at josh.chin@wsj.com