Sealand Capital Galaxy : Unaudited Interim Results

For release: 07.00 a.m., 30 September 2019

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited

('Sealand', or the 'Company')

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited (LSE: SCGL), a Company engaged in the investment and acquisition of digital marketing, mobile payment and other IT related businesses with high growth potential, announces unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group'). The Interim Results are available to view on the Company's website at http://scg-ltd.com/.

Key highlights:

- In order to enrich the Group's marketing product mix, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, subscribed for a 55% interest in New Sky Global Media, a digital marketing services provider.

- New Sky Global Media contract wins with Tenet, a Multi-Channel Network provider, a subsidiary of GD.QQ.COM and Suncity Group Leisure Services Limited.

- Memorandum of Understanding signed with Guangdong HuaCheng Technology Limited, the national agent of Tencent Regional Marketing Pioneer ('Tencent RMP Car'), to form a new equity Joint Venture company that will obtain and own a license to operate Tencent RMP Car's activities across China. Tencent RMP Car is a leading Chinese online portal developed by Tencent, providing car related information, news, professional reviews and sales enquiry services.

Nelson Law, Executive Chairman commented:

'The mobile gaming, payment and advertising sector in China and across the Asian region remains buoyant and weathers macroeconomic instability and the ongoing trade dispute with the United States. Digital relationships between consumers and merchants continue to change, and where there is change, there will always be opportunity. In this regard our investment in New Sky Global Media enables us to tap into the countless opportunities that arise from the Asian digital marketing space. Being a preferred overseas licensed operator of Tencent products and services also allows us to exploit opportunities domestically in China, such as Tencent RMP car; as well as using data driven solutions to help overseas merchants target inbound Chinese travelers and expats.

'We are in advanced discussions to secure the funding needed to monetize these opportunities fully and look forward to updating the market in due course.'

