Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd    SCGL   KYG7948E1026

SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LTD

(SCGL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/30 03:00:00 am
2.65 GBp   --.--%
03:03aSEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Unaudited Interim Results
PU
07/08SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Result of AGM
PU
06/10SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sealand Capital Galaxy : Unaudited Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:03am EDT

For release: 07.00 a.m., 30 September 2019

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited

('Sealand', or the 'Company')

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited (LSE: SCGL), a Company engaged in the investment and acquisition of digital marketing, mobile payment and other IT related businesses with high growth potential, announces unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group'). The Interim Results are available to view on the Company's website at http://scg-ltd.com/.

Key highlights:

- In order to enrich the Group's marketing product mix, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, subscribed for a 55% interest in New Sky Global Media, a digital marketing services provider.

- New Sky Global Media contract wins with Tenet, a Multi-Channel Network provider, a subsidiary of GD.QQ.COM and Suncity Group Leisure Services Limited.

- Memorandum of Understanding signed with Guangdong HuaCheng Technology Limited, the national agent of Tencent Regional Marketing Pioneer ('Tencent RMP Car'), to form a new equity Joint Venture company that will obtain and own a license to operate Tencent RMP Car's activities across China. Tencent RMP Car is a leading Chinese online portal developed by Tencent, providing car related information, news, professional reviews and sales enquiry services.

Nelson Law, Executive Chairman commented:

'The mobile gaming, payment and advertising sector in China and across the Asian region remains buoyant and weathers macroeconomic instability and the ongoing trade dispute with the United States. Digital relationships between consumers and merchants continue to change, and where there is change, there will always be opportunity. In this regard our investment in New Sky Global Media enables us to tap into the countless opportunities that arise from the Asian digital marketing space. Being a preferred overseas licensed operator of Tencent products and services also allows us to exploit opportunities domestically in China, such as Tencent RMP car; as well as using data driven solutions to help overseas merchants target inbound Chinese travelers and expats.

'We are in advanced discussions to secure the funding needed to monetize these opportunities fully and look forward to updating the market in due course.'

-Ends-

Enquiries

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited

Law Chung Lam Nelson, Executive Chairman

+ 44 7537959788

Belvedere Communications

+44 20336872756

Notes to Editors:

· Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited (LSE: SCGL) is engaged in the investment and acquisition of IT and social media businesses in the APAC region with high growth potential.

· The Company's Shares are traded on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under the ticker SCGL.

· Further information on Sealand is available on its website http://www.scg-ltd.com/

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Company's directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business factors, underlying such forward-looking information. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Disclaimer

Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LTD
03:03aSEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Unaudited Interim Results
PU
07/08SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Result of AGM
PU
06/10SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
06/04SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Memorandum of Understanding signed to create JV
PU
05/20SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : New contract win for New Sky Global Media
PU
05/01SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Publication of Annual Report
PU
03/29SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Business Strategy Update
PU
02/04SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Result of AGM and Directorate Change
PU
01/11SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY : Notice of AGM
PU
01/09CORRECTION : Appointment of Auditor
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 13,4 M
Chart SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LTD
Duration : Period :
Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,65  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chung Lam Law Executive Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bernard Battles Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey John Griggs Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LTD-18.46%16
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.64%401 449
NETFLIX-1.71%115 186
NASPERS LIMITED-17.16%67 285
COSTAR GROUP INC70.83%21 062
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-2.57%21 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group