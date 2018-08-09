Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors

Log in
08/09/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 25, 2018, Sealed Air received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting documents concerning the Company's accounting for income taxes, its financial reporting and disclosures and other matters.

If you purchased Sealed Air securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
