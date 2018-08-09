Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On June 25, 2018, Sealed Air received a subpoena from the Securities and
Exchange Commission requesting documents concerning the Company's
accounting for income taxes, its financial reporting and disclosures and
other matters.
