Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sealed Air Corporation    SEE

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sealed Air Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:35am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SEE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 31, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sealed Air improperly deducted $1.49 billion related to the settlement of asbestos liabilities from its taxes to artificially inflate its financial performance. The Company switched auditors to help facilitate this fraud. On August 6, 2018, the Company admitted that it had received a subpoena from the SEC related to the Company’s accounting for taxes and financial disclosures. Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Sealed Air, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEALED AIR CORPORATION
11:35aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/04SEALED AIR : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sealed Air Corp..
PR
11/04SEALED AIR CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/04SEALED AIR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Law..
BU
11/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT - SEALED AIR CORPO : December 31, 2019
PR
11/04SEALED AIR : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class ..
BU
11/04The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Se..
BU
11/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
11/01Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11/01ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Sealed Air Co..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 830 M
EBIT 2019 758 M
Net income 2019 341 M
Debt 2019 3 467 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 6 447 M
Chart SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sealed Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,43  $
Last Close Price 41,72  $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Chu Independent Director
Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION21.13%6 447
BALL CORPORATION48.67%21 770
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION45.44%10 910
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.74.89%9 686
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.73%7 477
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY9.15%5 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group