SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
Investigation of Sealed Air Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

06/21/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) complied with federal securities laws. On June 20, 2019, Sealed Air issued a press release announcing that the Company’s chief financial officer had been fired following an internal review by the Audit Committee in connection with an ongoing investigation by the SEC into the Company’s audit process. The price of Sealed Air’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Sealed Air and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 822 M
EBIT 2019 766 M
Net income 2019 370 M
Debt 2019 3 127 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 6 815 M
Chart SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Sealed Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
William Gregory Stiehl Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marc A. Hamer Chief Information Officer
Michael Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION25.34%6 605
BALL CORPORATION46.26%20 771
AMCOR17.06%12 953
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION24.05%8 930
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.29.60%8 246
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.43.47%7 505
