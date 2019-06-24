Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE). This investigation concerns whether Sealed Air has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had fired its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm and the actual independence of that firm.

On this news, Sealed Air’s share price fell $1.97, about 4.5%, to close at $41.70 on June 21, 2019.

If you acquired Sealed Air securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

