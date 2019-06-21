Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sealed Air Corporation    SEE

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had terminated for cause its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company’s independent firm and the independence of that audit firm.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sealed Air securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEALED AIR CORPORATION
09:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Ai..
BU
08:08pSEE Hagens Berman Alerts Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors to Investigat..
PR
06:44pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Co..
BU
06:33pSEALED AIR : Lost Money in Sealed Air Corporation?
BU
05:01pSEALED AIR (SEE) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Sealed Air C..
PR
04:55pCarMax and Baker Hughes rise while Sealed Air, Korn fall
AQ
03:45pWOLF POPPER LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Sealed Air C..
PR
02:42pInvestigation of Sealed Air Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:57pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/20SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 822 M
EBIT 2019 766 M
Net income 2019 370 M
Debt 2019 3 127 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 6 815 M
Chart SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sealed Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 47,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
William Gregory Stiehl Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marc A. Hamer Chief Information Officer
Michael Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION19.69%6 605
BALL CORPORATION45.89%20 771
AMCOR17.06%12 953
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION25.62%8 930
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.29.60%8 246
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.42.70%7 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About