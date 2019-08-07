Log in
SEE INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Hagens Berman Reminds Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation

0
08/07/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air securities between April 30, 2015 and June 20, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SEE

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SEE@hbsslaw.com.

The firm's investigation concerns the veracity of Sealed Air's financial reporting, which has given rise to intense regulatory scrutiny, an internal audit committee investigation, and the firing of the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

On June 20, 2019, Sealed Air announced that it had terminated CFO Bill Stiehl for cause.  Stiehl's firing comes following the audit committee's completion of an internal investigation after the Company had received two separate subpoenas from the Securities Exchange Commission.  Specifically, the SEC is investigating the Company's (i) accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures and (ii) the selection of its audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm.  Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019.

On August 2, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received a separate subpoena from the Justice Department, indicating Sealed Air could potentially face criminal charges.

"We're focused on investors' losses, circumstances requiring Stiehl's firing, and the Company's selection of Ernst & Young as its auditor, and whether the Company may have misled investors concerning the Company's previously reported financial results," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SEE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SEE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/see-investigation-update-hagens-berman-reminds-sealed-air-corporation-see-investors-of-ongoing-investigation-300898423.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
