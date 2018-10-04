Sealed Air : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of
Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common
share. The dividend is payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of
record at the close of business on December 7, 2018.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation is a knowledge-based company focused on packaging
solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals in
the face of today’s biggest social and environmental challenges. Our
portfolio of widely recognized brands, including Cryovac®
brand food packaging solutions and Bubble Wrap® brand
cushioning, enable a safer and less wasteful food supply chain and
protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated
$4.5 billion in sales in 2017 and has approximately 15,000 employees who
serve customers in 122 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.
