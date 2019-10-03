Log in
Sealed Air : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/03/2019

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes Cryovac® brand food packaging, Sealed Air® brand protective packaging, and Bubble Wrap® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2018 and has approximately 15,500 employees who serve customers in 123 countries. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 841 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 3 473 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 6 172 M
Chart SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sealed Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 47,13  $
Last Close Price 39,94  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Chu Independent Director
Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION17.08%6 414
BALL CORPORATION54.02%24 173
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION21.80%9 566
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.48.88%8 802
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.11%7 220
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY6.91%5 825
