SEALED AIR CORPORATION

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
Sealed Air : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/21/2020

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 631 M
EBIT 2020 742 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Debt 2020 3 306 M
Yield 2020 2,12%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 4 675 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,92 $
Last Close Price 30,03 $
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Chu Independent Director
Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-24.60%4 675
BALL CORPORATION-0.60%20 926
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-19.16%8 813
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-13.23%8 348
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%7 149
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-24.24%5 377
