Sealed Air : Lost Money in Sealed Air Corporation?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Sealed Air shares declined sharply after the company revealed that it would immediately terminate its CFO following an internal review in connection with an SEC investigation. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Sealed Air Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock.

On June 20, 2019, Sealed Air announced it was terminating its CFO William G. Stiehl for cause, after an internal review by the company’s Audit Committee in connection with a previously disclosed SEC investigation. This came after Sealed Air received an additional subpoena from the SEC earlier this year regarding the company’s audit firm and the selection process for the firm.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “[T]he SEC’s latest subpoena related to the independence of Sealed Air’s audit firm as well as the process the company used to select the audit firm in 2015.” The article notes that Sealed Air switched auditors to Ernst & Young LLP in 2015, per regulatory filings.

On this news, Sealed Air’s stock price fell sharply on June 21, 2019, causing harm to investors.

