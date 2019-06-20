Sealed Air : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
0
06/20/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On June 19, 2019, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sealed Air Corporation (the "Company") terminated the employment of William G. Stiehl as Chief Financial Officer for cause. Mr. Stiehl's termination is related to an internal review by the Audit Committee of the Board in connection with the previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This review followed the Company's receipt of an additional subpoena for documents and information on May 2, 2019, relating to the process by which the Company selected its independent audit firm for the period beginning with fiscal year 2015, and relating to the independence of that audit firm. The Company is continuing to cooperate with the SEC's investigation.
On the same day, the Board appointed James M. Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24, 2019.
Mr. Sullivan, 58, served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Joy Global, Inc. from October 2012 through April 2017, where he had global responsibility for the company's finances, accounting and information technology. Mr. Sullivan previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Solutia, Inc. from 2004 until its acquisition by Eastman Chemical Company in 2012. Mr. Sullivan also served as an Executive Vice President of Solutia and previously served as Senior Vice President from 2004 through 2009 and as Treasurer from 2004 through 2011. Mr. Sullivan also served as Solutia's Vice President and Controller from 1999 through 2004. At the time of his departure, Mr. Sullivan was responsible for Solutia's finance activities, including controllership, internal audit, investor relations, tax, treasury, risk management, credit and collections, acquisitions and divestitures and information technology. Mr. Sullivan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from St. Louis University and a Masters of Business Administration from Washington University. Mr. Sullivan also serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Jason Industries, Inc.
On June 20, 2019, the Company entered into an offer letter agreement with Mr. Sullivan (the "Letter Agreement"). The Letter Agreement has an initial term through December 31, 2020, which may be extended upon mutual agreement between Mr. Sullivan and the Company. Under the Letter Agreement, Mr. Sullivan will receive a sign-on bonus of $500,000 and an initial equity award in the form of time-vesting restricted stock units valued at $500,000 (the "New Hire Award"). The New Hire Award requires Mr. Sullivan to remain in service with the Company through December 31, 2020. Mr. Sullivan will receive an annual base salary of $650,000 and a target bonus of 75% of his base salary (with a maximum bonus of 150% of target). Mr. Sullivan will also be eligible for annual grants of long-term incentive awards consistent with awards for other senior executives. The Letter Agreement provides for accelerated vesting of Mr. Sullivan's unvested equity awards upon a qualifying termination of employment.
The foregoing description of the Letter Agreement is qualified in in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Letter Agreement attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1, which is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
Copies of the press releases announcing the matters referenced in Item 5.02 is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2.
The information furnished herewith pursuant to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
Number Description
10.1Offer Letter Agreement, dated June 20, 2019, between James M. Sullivan and Sealed Air Corporation.
Press release of Sealed Air Corporation dated June 20, 2019.
Press release of Sealed Air Corporation dated June 20, 2019.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Angel S. Willis
Name:
Angel S. Willis
Title:
Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
Dated: June 20, 2019
Exhibit 10.1
June 14, 2019
James M. Sullivan
23 Brighton Way, Unit 400
St. Louis, MO 63105
Dear Jim,
On behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (the "Company," "we" or "us"), I am pleased to confirm with you the terms of our offer of employment.
Start Date, Position and Duties. Your start date will be on June 24, 2019. You will have the title of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In that position, you will report to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will perform such services for the Company and its subsidiaries as are customarily associated with such position and as may reasonably be assigned to you by the Chief Executive Officer.
The location of your position will be at the Company's headquarters in Charlotte, NC. The Company does not expect you to relocate from your current home in St. Louis, MO. The Company will not separately reimburse you for travel or lodging expenses associated with any commuting to Charlotte from St. Louis, with the exception of a reasonable transition period to establish local housing, etc. not to exceed 30 days.
During your employment, you (i) will devote substantially all your working time and attention to the business and affairs of the Company (excluding any vacation and sick leave to which you are entitled), render such services to the best of your ability, and use your reasonable best efforts to promote the interests of the Company, (ii) will not engage in any other employment, consulting or other business activity that would create a conflict of interest with your services to the Company, (iii) will not assist any person or entity in competing with the Company or in preparing to compete with the Company and (iv) will comply with the Company's policies and rules, as they may be in effect from time to time and provided to you. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you will be entitled to (A) serve on the boards of organizations (both for profit or non-profit), subject to the Board's prior consent, not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed, (B) serve on civic or charitable boards or committees, (C) deliver lectures or fulfill speaking engagements, and (D) manage personal investments, so long as, in each such case, such activities do not (x) significantly interfere with the performance of your responsibilities as an employee of the Company, or (y) create a conflict of interest with your services to the Company.
Term. The initial term of your employment will commence on June 24, 2019 through December 31, 2020, which may be extended by agreement in writing by you and the Company (such initial term and together with any extension thereof, the "Term").
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
