Sealed Air : StealthWrap™ Solution Wins Packaging Innovation Award

The Flexible Parceling Film is a Finalist in Dow’s 2018 Awards for Packaging Innovation

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has received Diamond Finalist recognition in Dow’s 2018 30th Awards for Packaging Innovation for its StealthWrap™ solution, an opaque plastic wrap that seals and protects packages during transit and removes the need for outer boxes and additional packaging materials.

Sealed Air's StealthWrap™ Solution Wins Packaging Innovation Award

The solution was chosen for representing one of the best packaging innovations for technological advancement, sustainability and enhanced user experience. Enabled by Sealed Air automation systems, the StealthWrap film shrinks and conforms to the dimensions of an item’s primary packaging material at speeds of up to 20 packs per minute versus using traditional corrugated boxes that require up to 60 seconds to assemble, pack and tape.

Once in place, StealthWrap film provides a damage-resistant covering that obscures any markings or identification on the primary packaging. Its ability to eliminate outer shipping cartons and thus keep packages smaller not only lowers freight costs but also offers sustainability benefits such as delivering a 90 percent reduction in packaging weight as compared to corrugated boxes.

Dow’s 2018 30th Awards for Packaging Innovation (formerly the DuPont Awards) recognizes the packaging industry’s top achievements in innovative packaging designs, materials, technologies and processes. More than 200 entries from companies in 30 countries were submitted for the 2018 awards.

Previously, Sealed Air received Diamond Finalist recognition in 2017 for its Cryovac® OptiDure™ Abuse Bag and a Silver Award in 2016 for the Korrvu Lok™ solution.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is a knowledge-based company focused on packaging solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals in the face of today’s biggest social and environmental challenges. Our portfolio of widely recognized brands, including Cryovac® brand food packaging solutions and Bubble Wrap® brand cushioning, enable a safer and less wasteful food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.5 billion in sales in 2017 and has approximately 15,000 employees who serve customers in 122 countries. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

