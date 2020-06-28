Log in
SeaLink Travel : Onboard As Brisbane's New Ferry Operator

06/28/2020 | 03:44am EDT

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) ('SeaLink') advises that RiverCity Ferries, one of its subsidiary companies, has been awarded the contract as the new operator of Brisbane City Council's iconic CityCat, CityHopper and Cross River Ferry networks following a competitive tender, securing SeaLink's first marine public transport contract since acquiring Australia's largest privately owned metropolitan bus company, Transit Systems in January 2020.

The contract is for the operation of the Brisbane River ferry services and the maintenance of the vessels and associated infrastructure. SeaLink's services are planned to commence on 4 November 2020 for a term of up to 15 years and will secure up to 250 local jobs, as well as the operation of 31 vessels and add millions of passengers to the 360 million passengers that the group already moves globally each year. The total contract revenue over the initial ten year term is estimated at approximately $390 million.

According to SeaLink Group CEO, Clint Feuerherdt, securing this contract demonstrates the performance capabilities, expertise and strength of the combined group of SeaLink companies.

'We had a vision to combine SeaLink's marine experience and capabilities with Transit Systems' public transport experience, to become a truly multi-modal transport provider.'

'We look forward to working with the Brisbane City Council to deliver innovative and efficient transport services and bringing our people together to deliver a world-class ferry experience in Brisbane,' he said.

SeaLink already has marine services in Queensland, operating ferries in South East Queensland to North Stradbroke Island and the Southern Moreton Bay Islands, in Hervey Bay to Fraser Island, in Gladstone to Curtis Island, and in Townsville to both Magnetic Island and Palm Island. With the addition of the Brisbane ferry fleet, SeaLink will operate more than 100 vessels around Australia.

'Our local knowledge adds to our operational capabilities, and we look forward to assisting Brisbane City Council and the community in supporting the Brisbane Vision 2031 and the River's Edge Strategy,' he said.

Mr Feuerherdt said the contract highlights the significant diversification and growth of the Company since it acquired the Transit Systems group earlier this year.

The Brisbane City Council contract joins a suite of successful public transport contracts already added to the SeaLink portfolio this year, with renewed, extended and new contracts in South Australia and Western Australia.

Authorised for release by Clint Feuerherdt, Group Chief Executive Officer

Further information

For further information, please contact:

Clint Feuerherdt
Group Chief Executive Officer
+61 8 8202 8659

Andrew Muir
Chief Financial Officer
+61 8 8202 8693

About SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK)

SeaLink is Australia's largest integrated land and marine, tourism and public transport service provider with established international operations in London and Singapore.

It is one of Australia's most experienced and diverse multi-modal transport businesses, boasting performance-driven capabilities across ferry, bus and light rail.

SeaLink is made up of Australian marine and tourism operations and Transit Systems' domestic and international public bus and light rail transport operations.

SeaLink moves more than 360 million customers per year, has over 8,700 employees and operates approximately 3,400 buses and 80 ferries.

Disclaimer

Sealink Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 07:43:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 619 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2020 19,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 954 M 654 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SeaLink Travel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,49 AUD
Last Close Price 4,37 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clint Feuerherdt Group Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. McEvoy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Hayes Chief Operating Officer
Andrew David Muir Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jeffrey R. Ellison Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALINK TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED-10.82%654
TUI AG-65.27%2 614
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-70.75%1 084
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-37.50%939
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-21.01%779
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-52.54%727
