SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
News

Sears : Celebrating the Grand Re-opening of Sears in Oak Brook, Ill.

10/05/2018 | 02:53am CEST

Sears has been part of the fabric of the community of Oak Brook, Illinois for decades, since first opening its 250,000 sq. ft. store at Oakbrook Center in 1962. During that time, residents have adorned their kitchens with Kenmore appliances, maintained their lawns and gardens with Craftsman products and clothed their families with apparel from Sears. After 56 years, the popular store in this affluent suburb closed in fall of 2017 to begin a renovation which would provide a refreshed, improved shopping experience .

Sears reopened its doors to the community of Oak Brook, IL.

Today, as part of its transformation, Sears reopened the reimagined store, which has been tailored to the needs of the community. The store features premium products from shoes, apparel, appliances, connected living, tools, mattresses, sporting goods, seasonal products, grills and lawn and garden - all in a contemporary setting. If customers can't find what they want in the store, they can order online at a kiosk with the assistance of knowledgeable staff and then have the goods delivered to their homes. While smaller, the new layout permits shoppers a great line of sight to all corners of the 62,000 sq. ft. store. It also includes a Welcome Center and lounge, where shoppers can learn about the Shop Your Way rewards program, charge their phones or just take a break from shopping and relax.

Sears is here to serve the community. The new and improved Oakbrook Sears is a smaller footprint carrying all the essentials from those everyday items and big milestone purchases.

This is the first grand opening of a full-line store since 2004! To celebrate this huge achievement, the store hosted a 'housewarming' party on Oct. 4, 2018 which enabled customers to meet the award-winning actress, designer and fashion pioneer Jaclyn Smith and enjoy a live band, games, prizes, raffles and a DJ. Kenmore Chef Kari Karch demonstrated the Kenmore Ovation stand mixer, while celebrity lifestyle expert and HGTV star, Frank Fontana taught shoppers how to build a rustic, industrial shelf.

VIP Shop Your Way members Anna Pantera and Mary Fran Lemrise won a shopping spree with Jaclyn Smith! Jaclyn Smith helped them pick out a few outfits.

'This is a really exciting day for Sears,' said Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears Holdings. 'At this reimagined Sears in Oak Brook, members will receive a wonderful in-store experience and will be able to move between the store and online experiences seamlessly through the integrated retail offering. We are continuing to grow and evolve as a company and are proud of our stores. We look forward to welcoming members into this new store and are thrilled to serve the members of Oakbrook and surrounding Chicagoland communities with great products, great values, great service and benefits.'

Sears Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 00:52:02 UTC
