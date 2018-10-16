Log in
Sears Holdings Corp    SHLD

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 10:00:00 pm
0.31 USD   -23.83%
09:38aSEARS : Customer letter
PU
07:11aSEARS : falls in to bankruptcy as widespread store closures loom
AQ
06:09aSEARS : The Amazon of its day, Sears' woes were years in the making
AQ
Sears : Customer letter

10/16/2018 | 09:38am CEST

October 15, 2018

To Our Valued Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way Members,

On October 15, Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way, announced a series of actions to strengthen our business and better position us for the future. To facilitate these actions, we launched a voluntary financial restructuring.

As this process moves forward we want you to know:

  • 1. Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way areopen for business and ready to serve you.We continue to offer the brands and products you want and the great customer service you expect to make your shopping experience easy.

  • 2. We are honoring customer programs.Our product warranties, protection agreements, guarantees, Shop Your Way loyalty program and promotions continue as normal. We continue to sell and accept gift cards and you can keep earning and using Shop Your Way points.

  • 3. There is no impact to your Sears Credit Card and Sears Mastercard.You still earn reward points on all purchases everywhere you shop.

For questions, please see a customer FAQ at restructuring.sears.com or contact our Customer Service at888-488-5978.

Thank you for shopping with us. We look forward to serving you this holiday season and beyond.

Disclaimer

Sears Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:37:03 UTC
