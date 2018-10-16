Sears : Customer letter

October 15, 2018

To Our Valued Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way Members,

On October 15, Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way, announced a series of actions to strengthen our business and better position us for the future. To facilitate these actions, we launched a voluntary financial restructuring.

As this process moves forward we want you to know:

1. Sears, Kmart and Shop Your Way areopen for business and ready to serve you.We continue to offer the brands and products you want and the great customer service you expect to make your shopping experience easy.

2. We are honoring customer programs.Our product warranties, protection agreements, guarantees, Shop Your Way loyalty program and promotions continue as normal. We continue to sell and accept gift cards and you can keep earning and using Shop Your Way points.

3. There is no impact to your Sears Credit Card and Sears Mastercard.You still earn reward points on all purchases everywhere you shop.

For questions, please see a customer FAQ at restructuring.sears.com or contact our Customer Service at888-488-5978.

Thank you for shopping with us. We look forward to serving you this holiday season and beyond.