Sears : Dozens Of Kenmore® Smart Appliances Now Certified As Works with Alexa

Feb 21, 2019

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Sears announced today that more than 40 Kenmore smart appliances are now certified as Works with Alexa. The select Kenmore smart appliance models have received Works with Alexa certification, meaning they meet Amazon's high bar for responsiveness, reliability and functionality.

'Kenmore, one of the major appliance brands sold by Amazon, now has 46 appliances certified as Works with Alexa,' said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and chief brand officer for Sears. 'This certification will provide even more visibility for our brand on Amazon and at Sears and it is one more way the Kenmore brand delivers a differentiated value proposition to the benefit of our members and customers. The Works with Alexa certification is a testament to our world class engineering, product development and product management teams,' Boutros added.

Customers who purchase Kenmore smart appliances with the Works with Alexa certification can control their appliances using voice commands, including the examples, below:

Laundry:

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'how much time is remaining on my dryer cycle?'

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart to start my washer.

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'what is my washer doing?'

Dishwasher:

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'what is my dishwasher doing?'

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'how much time is remaining on my dishwasher cycle?'

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'do I need to add rinse aid?'

Refrigerator:

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'what is my refrigerator's freezer temperature?'

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart 'what is my refrigerator's temperature?'

Alexa, ask Kenmore Smart to turn on the ice-maker in my refrigerator.

In 2018, the Kenmore brand introduced a line of room air conditioners that are compatible with Alexa and certified as Works with Alexa. Kenmore also recently announced Amazon Dash Replenishment is available on Kenmore smart refrigerators so customers can have water and air filters reordered automatically when they need to be replaced. Click here for more on Kenmore smart appliances.

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com. Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

