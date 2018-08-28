Log in
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
Sears : Expands Amazon Tire Program

08/28/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

By George Stahl

Sears Holdings Corp. expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon.com Inc.'s sites.

The ship-to-store program, which began in May at 47 Sears Auto Center locations in eight metropolitan areas, is now available nationwide, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Sears said the response from Amazon customers around this program "has been extremely positive." Under the program, Amazon customers select their tires, the Sears Auto location, and their preferred date and time for the tire installation.

News of the expanded deal boosted Sears shares by 13% to $1.25. The stock, down 86% over the past 12 months, closed at a record low of $1.10 on Friday.

Last week, Sears said it planned to close 46 more Kmart and Sears locations, further decreasing its bricks-and-mortar imprint nationwide. The company has struggled in recent years with falling sales and mounting losses.

Write to George Stahl at george.stahl@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.27% 1932.82 Delayed Quote.62.93%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP 12.61% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-69.27%
Chart SEARS HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Sears Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEARS HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Scott Lampert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Riecker Chief Financial Officer
Ann Nolan Reese Independent Director
Thomas J. Tisch Independent Director
William Charles Kunkler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP-69.27%119
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 692
KOHL'S CORPORATION49.11%13 511
MACY'S51.37%11 186
NORDSTROM30.98%10 388
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.01%8 423
