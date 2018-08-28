Sears : Expands Amazon Tire Program

By George Stahl

Sears Holdings Corp. expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon.com Inc.'s sites.

The ship-to-store program, which began in May at 47 Sears Auto Center locations in eight metropolitan areas, is now available nationwide, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Sears said the response from Amazon customers around this program "has been extremely positive." Under the program, Amazon customers select their tires, the Sears Auto location, and their preferred date and time for the tire installation.

News of the expanded deal boosted Sears shares by 13% to $1.25. The stock, down 86% over the past 12 months, closed at a record low of $1.10 on Friday.

Last week, Sears said it planned to close 46 more Kmart and Sears locations, further decreasing its bricks-and-mortar imprint nationwide. The company has struggled in recent years with falling sales and mounting losses.

