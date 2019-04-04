Sears : Kenmore® Smart Laundry Appliances and Dishwashers Are Now Integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment

Kenmore dishwashers and laundry appliances can now automatically reorder essentials like dishwasher pods, dryer sheets, and laundry detergent before running out

Apr 4, 2019

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- The Kenmore brand announced today an expansion of its line-up of smart appliances integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Kenmore smart laundry appliances and dishwashers can now automatically reorder goods from Amazon the moment more are needed.

In 2018, the brand integrated all smart refrigerators with Dash Replenishment so customers can automatically reorder water and air filters when they need replacing. Today, Kenmore is adding Dash Replenishment to a select number of Kenmore's smart washers, dryers and dishwashers. Customers may now opt to have laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, rinse aid or dryer sheets reordered automatically on Amazon.com when they need replacing.

'Our customers rely on our appliances to help make their busy lives more convenient,' said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and chief brand officer of Sears and Kmart. 'Extending Amazon Dash Replenishment to key Kenmore dishwasher and laundry products helps deliver on that promise.'

To set up Dash Replenishment with the enabled assortment of Kenmore smart washers, dryers and dishwashers - all of which also work with Alexa - owners will activate the service through their Kenmore Smart Appusing their Amazon account. They'll then select the laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, rinse aid or dryer sheets they want to automatically reorder. Dash Replenishment helps eliminate the dreaded realization of, 'I ran out of it.'

'We are excited to team up with Kenmore and continue expanding the availability of Kenmore appliances integrated with Dash Replenishment,' said David Jackson, general manager, Amazon Dash. 'More and more customers are seeing the convenience Dash Replenishment offers-you don't have to think about keeping track of household essentials or worry about running out. With Dash Replenishment, connected appliances can take care of the work and automatically place an order when supplies are needed-Amazon takes care of the rest.'

Kenmore's latest smart appliances that work with Dash Replenishment:

Front-Load Washer Top-Load Washer Electric Dryer Gas Dryer Dishwasher Model # 41782/3 31432/3 81782/3 91782/3 14673/7 41982/3 81982/3 91982/3 61432/3 71432/3 Legend: 3 = Stainless Steel, 7 = Black Stainless Steel

For more information about Dash Replenishment, visit: www.amazon.com/drs. To learn more about Kenmore's smart appliances, visit: https://www.kenmore.com/products/smart-appliances/.

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com. Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com.

About the Kenmore Brand

The Kenmore Brand is an industry leader in delivering trusted performance in the home with smart and stylish appliance innovations that help consumers do things quicker, easier and better. Recognized as a top appliance brand for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency and improved results for better living, with industry-leading products across small and larger appliance categories. For more information, visit www.kenmore.com, https://www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ or www.facebook.com/kenmore.

Media Contacts:

Larry Costello

Sears/Kmart PR

(847) 286-9036

SOURCE Kenmore