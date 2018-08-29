Log in
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
Sears : Kmart Pharmacy Receives Accreditation, Demonstrating Its Commitment To Delivering Patient Care Excellence

08/29/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

Leader in Drugstore Customer Satisfaction Puts Patients First

Aug 29, 2018

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Kmart Pharmacy announced today it achieved the Award of Accreditation from the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation. This accreditation is awarded to durable medical equipment (DME) companies that demonstrate a high level of quality practices in their business operations and patient care techniques. Kmart Pharmacy earned the three-year accreditation after completing a comprehensive application process that focuses on patient care, financial stability and a commitment to quality operational practices and procedures. Accreditation by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation assures Medicare and other payers that the highest levels of quality are practiced within all areas of the company.

'Earning accreditation by the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation demonstrates that Kmart Pharmacy is committed to providing excellent patient care and safety,' says Jennifer Speares Lehman, senior director of compliance and administration of Kmart. 'Kmart remains focused on the overall health and well-being of our members as we provide quality care and offer low-cost copays and extra savings to Medicare-eligible Americans.'

In 2018, Kmart Pharmacy was recognized by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) as the national leader in drugstore customer satisfaction for the second year in a row.

Founded in 2005, the Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation seeks to continuously set standards of the highest quality on behalf of the durable medical equipment industry and business owners. Its interactive, web-based design is specifically aimed at the durable medical equipment industry, providing a targeted approach to accreditation and quality improvement.

About Kmart Corporation
Kmart, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a mass merchandising company and part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Kmart offers customers quality products through a portfolio of exclusive brands that include Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66 and Smart Sense. For more information, visit the company's website at kmart.com | Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com | Facebook: facebook.com/kmart | Twitter: twitter.com/kmart | Instagram: Instagram.com/kmart

CONTACT:
Sears Holdings Public Relations
(847) 286-8371

SOURCE Kmart Pharmacy

Disclaimer

Sears Holdings Corporation published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:11:10 UTC
