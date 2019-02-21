Sears : Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools

The Craftsman® Ultimate Collection features the most sought-after tools, hand-picked by mechanics for mechanics, available only at Sears

Feb 21, 2019

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by a continued commitment to deliver high-quality products to its customers, Sears today announced the launch of the Craftsman Ultimate Collection, featuring a variety of innovative tool sets designed for mechanics. The Ultimate Collection features newly redesigned, high performance ratchets and ratcheting wrenches. Most sets include unique time-saving accessories such as speed handles, spinner discs and ratcheting adapters, ideal for professional mechanics as well as DIYers, to get the job done faster. This range of high-performance ratchets, wrenches and more are exclusively available at Sears stores, online at Sears.com and at Sears Hometown stores.

'Sears is the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman, and we're pleased to offer our customers innovative new products from this power brand,' said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard and chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. 'What better way to ensure our mechanic sets are professional-grade, than by working with professionals to create the set? With the Ultimate Collection, we are proud to be offering professional-grade tools we know our customers will love. And these tool sets are only available at Sears.'

This new line was created with input directly from mechanics to most accurately understand their unique needs, resulting in professional quality tools with no filler pieces, such as insert bits. From size range to product inclusion, each set is vigorously tested to ensure durability and comfort. Key differentiators include:

High Performance Ratchets : Ergonomically designed with 90 teeth for fine movement, longer handles and only 4 degrees of swing arc for better and faster results. Ratcheting wrenches have 144 positions for a 2.5-degree arc, offering precise movements in hard-to-reach areas.

: Ergonomically designed with 90 teeth for fine movement, longer handles and only 4 degrees of swing arc for better and faster results. Ratcheting wrenches have 144 positions for a 2.5-degree arc, offering precise movements in hard-to-reach areas. One-Of-A-Kind Transformer Ratcheting Wrench : This unique tool boasts a 360-degree rotational and flexible handle head, an unbeatable combination to achieve better access and faster results.

: This unique tool boasts a 360-degree rotational and flexible handle head, an unbeatable combination to achieve better access and faster results. Craftsman at Sears No-Hassle Lifetime Warranty: If any tool fails to perform for any reason, Sears will replace it, hassle-free.

A few products in the Craftsman Ultimate Collection include:

The Craftsman Ultimate Collection is now available in Sears stores and online at Sears.com/craftsmanultimate and also at Sears Hometown stores. Join Sears on social media to hear more about the latest news - 'Like' Sears on Facebook, and 'follow' Sears on Twitter and Instagram.

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing a wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores, as well as through Sears.com. Home to some of the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S., Sears' product offering includes Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard. Sears is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping program where members can earn points and receive benefits both in stores and online. Sears is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 6,000 expert technicians who make nearly 11 million service calls annually. For more information, visit the Sears website at www.sears.com.

Craftsman at Sears The Craftsman brand has been America's most trusted tool brand for generations, woven into the fabric of the American lifestyle. And Sears is your first destination for Craftsman products, with the widest selection on the planet and the original home of Craftsman. Craftsman at Sears continues to develop innovative tools and products, earning a reputation for unsurpassed quality and durability. This includes a full range of hand and power tools that meet the needs of the DIY user and the demanding professional. In addition, Craftsman at Sears also includes lawn and garden products and tool storage. Plus, Craftsman at Sears is part of Shop Your Way®, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits when shopping at Sears stores and www.Sears.com/Craftsman.

MEDIA CONTACT

Larry Costello

Sears PR

(847) 286-9036

Larry.Costello@searshc.com

SOURCE Sears