SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
09/14 10:00:00 pm
1.25 USD   +3.31%
09/14SEARS : Prepares for Florence
PU
09/14SEARS : sales shrink, but losses double
AQ
09/14Stores heap perks on their best customers, in shift from old tact..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sears : Prepares for Florence

09/14/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

During the past few weeks, the Sears Holdings Enterprise Crisis Team has coordinated representatives from various areas of our business (such as Operations, Supply Chain, Risk Management, Human Resources, Safety/Security, and Inventory) on multiple conference calls to prepare our stores and associates for the hurricane season. In preparation for Hurricane Florence, stores were advised on the procedures to protect the interior and exterior of their buildings. Human Resources collected an up-to-date associate list for each location, so they can follow up on each associate's well-being after the hurricane. Our Inventory and Supply Chain teams collaborated to redirect thousands of generators and clean-up related supplies to the affected region. Also, multiple trailers containing cases of water have been positioned in the area to ensure quick distribution when needed .

As Hurricane Florence is now hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Atlantic states, our teams are prepared to help those impacted through a variety of services and through our Shop Your Way program. Our Shop Your Way team has implemented various programs to ensure our members know that they are supported and cared for during this time of crisis.

These programs include:

  • Personal Shoppers contacting hundreds of affected members to offer support and assurance
  • Shop Your Way emails sent to over 1.4 million members in the affected area providing resources and information; including a hotline where they can reach out to a Personal Shopper
  • Personal Shoppers on standby over the weekend to support anything our members might need during the coming days
  • A resource page on ShopYourWay.com continually updated with pertinent information
  • Informative, social media posts, including the GasBuddy Fuel Tracker link, useful during evacuation (Facebook)
  • Actively working on plans to effectively assist our members in the aftermath of the storms

Stores Affected:

FORMAT LOCATION CITY STATE
Sears 1045 DURHAM NC
Sears 1265 VIRGINIA BEACH VA
Sears 1405 FAYETTEVILLE NC
Sears 1475 DURHAM NC
Sears 1575 HAMPTON VA
Sears 1605 RALEIGH NC
Sears 1615 CHESAPEAKE VA
Sears 1795 MYRTLE BEACH SC
Sears 1805 RALEIGH NC
Sears 2175 GREENVILLE NC
Sears 2225 GOLDSBORO NC
Sears 2755 JACKSONVILLE NC
Kmart 3471 CHESAPEAKE VA
Kmart 3744 KILL DEVIL HILLS NC
Kmart 9619 MOREHEAD CITY NC
Auto Center 2662 DURHAM NC
Auto Center 2672 RALEIGH NC
Auto Center 2727 MYRTLE BEACH SC
Auto Center 6413 FAYETTEVILLE NC
Auto Center 6418 JACKSONVILLE NC
Auto Center 6562 NEWPORT NEWS VA
Auto Center 6612 DURHAM NC
Auto Center 6728 GREENVILLE NC

The Enterprise Crisis Team runs a command center located within the Sears Holdings Home Office in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. This team is working around the clock to monitor the status of the hurricane and keeps all teams updated on the latest information.

[Attachment]

The command center located within the Sears Holdings Home Office .

Sears Holdings Corporation is committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our associates working at the stores in Florence's path.

Click here to support those impacted by donating to the Red Cross.

Disclaimer

Sears Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 21:57:01 UTC
