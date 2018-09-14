Sears : Prepares for Florence

During the past few weeks, the Sears Holdings Enterprise Crisis Team has coordinated representatives from various areas of our business (such as Operations, Supply Chain, Risk Management, Human Resources, Safety/Security, and Inventory) on multiple conference calls to prepare our stores and associates for the hurricane season. In preparation for Hurricane Florence, stores were advised on the procedures to protect the interior and exterior of their buildings. Human Resources collected an up-to-date associate list for each location, so they can follow up on each associate's well-being after the hurricane. Our Inventory and Supply Chain teams collaborated to redirect thousands of generators and clean-up related supplies to the affected region. Also, multiple trailers containing cases of water have been positioned in the area to ensure quick distribution when needed .

As Hurricane Florence is now hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Atlantic states, our teams are prepared to help those impacted through a variety of services and through our Shop Your Way program. Our Shop Your Way team has implemented various programs to ensure our members know that they are supported and cared for during this time of crisis.

These programs include:

Personal Shoppers contacting hundreds of affected members to offer support and assurance

Shop Your Way emails sent to over 1.4 million members in the affected area providing resources and information; including a hotline where they can reach out to a Personal Shopper

Personal Shoppers on standby over the weekend to support anything our members might need during the coming days

A resource page on ShopYourWay.com continually updated with pertinent information

Informative, social media posts, including the GasBuddy Fuel Tracker link, useful during evacuation (Facebook)

Actively working on plans to effectively assist our members in the aftermath of the storms

Stores Affected:

FORMAT LOCATION CITY STATE Sears 1045 DURHAM NC Sears 1265 VIRGINIA BEACH VA Sears 1405 FAYETTEVILLE NC Sears 1475 DURHAM NC Sears 1575 HAMPTON VA Sears 1605 RALEIGH NC Sears 1615 CHESAPEAKE VA Sears 1795 MYRTLE BEACH SC Sears 1805 RALEIGH NC Sears 2175 GREENVILLE NC Sears 2225 GOLDSBORO NC Sears 2755 JACKSONVILLE NC Kmart 3471 CHESAPEAKE VA Kmart 3744 KILL DEVIL HILLS NC Kmart 9619 MOREHEAD CITY NC Auto Center 2662 DURHAM NC Auto Center 2672 RALEIGH NC Auto Center 2727 MYRTLE BEACH SC Auto Center 6413 FAYETTEVILLE NC Auto Center 6418 JACKSONVILLE NC Auto Center 6562 NEWPORT NEWS VA Auto Center 6612 DURHAM NC Auto Center 6728 GREENVILLE NC

The Enterprise Crisis Team runs a command center located within the Sears Holdings Home Office in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. This team is working around the clock to monitor the status of the hurricane and keeps all teams updated on the latest information.

Sears Holdings Corporation is committed to ensuring the safety of our members and our associates working at the stores in Florence's path.

Click here to support those impacted by donating to the Red Cross.