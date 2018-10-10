Sears prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days, sources say

The bankruptcy filing would end a standoff between Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert, the retailer's biggest shareholder and lender, and a special board committee the company has formed to consider a rescue plan that would involve asset sales and a debt restructuring.

The committee has been resisting the plan amid concerns that creditors and shareholders would sue over it being too favourable for Lampert.

Both Lampert and the Sears special committee now accept that only a court-supervised process can determine the company's future, one source said. Talks are under way to arrange debtor-in-possession financing for a bankruptcy filing that could come in the next few days, the source added.

The world's largest retailer in the 1960s, Sears sold everything from toys to auto parts to mail-order homes and was a key tenant in almost every big mall across the United States. It has suffered in the last decade because it did not specialize and was overtaken by online competition from Amazon.com Inc and other retailers.

Sears shares were down 31 percent at 40.5 cents in afternoon trading in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of $40 million. The stock, which traded above $100 a decade ago, has fallen to less than $1 in the past year.

It warned in September for a second time that it could go out of business, hurt by falling foot traffic at its brick-and-mortar stores as customers shift online.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that Sears hired boutique advisory firm M-III Partners LLC to help prepare a bankruptcy filing before a $134 million debt payment comes due on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer has posted seven straight years of losses and its sales have not grown since the 2008 financial crisis.

Lampert, who also owns hedge fund ESL Investment Inc, proposed deals to reduce the company's debt load to $1.2 billion from $5.6 billion in September. Lampert and ESL are the company's two largest shareholders.

The Sears special committee had been weighing a prior offer from Lampert to acquire the retailer's Kenmore appliances brand and its home services business for as much as $480 million.

In May, Sears said it planned to shut 72 locations by the end of the third quarter to stem losses in the face of deepening financial distress.

In another attempt to avoid bankruptcy, Sears last year sold its Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million.

Sears acquired discount chain Kmart in an $11 billion deal engineered by Lampert in 2004.

Shares of real estate investment trusts (REIT) exposed to Sears properties also fell Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties, which has master leases on 230 Sears stores, slid 4 percent, CBL & Associates Properties lost 1.1 percent and Pennsylvania REIT was down 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, and Mike Spector in New York; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector