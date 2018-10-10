Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sears Holdings Corp    SHLD

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP (SHLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sears prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:35pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A clothing hanger holds shirts for sale at a Sears store in Mississauga, Ontario

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the coming days, sources said on Wednesday, casting doubt over the future of what was once the world's largest retailer and sending its shares to a record low.

The bankruptcy filing would end a standoff between Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert, the retailer's biggest shareholder and lender, and a special board committee the company has formed to consider a rescue plan that would involve asset sales and a debt restructuring.

The committee has been resisting the plan amid concerns that creditors and shareholders would sue over it being too favourable for Lampert.

Both Lampert and the Sears special committee now accept that only a court-supervised process can determine the company's future, one source said. Talks are under way to arrange debtor-in-possession financing for a bankruptcy filing that could come in the next few days, the source added.

The world's largest retailer in the 1960s, Sears sold everything from toys to auto parts to mail-order homes and was a key tenant in almost every big mall across the United States. It has suffered in the last decade because it did not specialize and was overtaken by online competition from Amazon.com Inc and other retailers.

Sears shares were down 31 percent at 40.5 cents in afternoon trading in New York, giving the company a market capitalization of $40 million. The stock, which traded above $100 a decade ago, has fallen to less than $1 in the past year.

It warned in September for a second time that it could go out of business, hurt by falling foot traffic at its brick-and-mortar stores as customers shift online.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that Sears hired boutique advisory firm M-III Partners LLC to help prepare a bankruptcy filing before a $134 million debt payment comes due on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer has posted seven straight years of losses and its sales have not grown since the 2008 financial crisis.

Lampert, who also owns hedge fund ESL Investment Inc, proposed deals to reduce the company's debt load to $1.2 billion from $5.6 billion in September. Lampert and ESL are the company's two largest shareholders.

The Sears special committee had been weighing a prior offer from Lampert to acquire the retailer's Kenmore appliances brand and its home services business for as much as $480 million.

In May, Sears said it planned to shut 72 locations by the end of the third quarter to stem losses in the face of deepening financial distress.

In another attempt to avoid bankruptcy, Sears last year sold its Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million.

Sears acquired discount chain Kmart in an $11 billion deal engineered by Lampert in 2004.

Shares of real estate investment trusts (REIT) exposed to Sears properties also fell Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties, which has master leases on 230 Sears stores, slid 4 percent, CBL & Associates Properties lost 1.1 percent and Pennsylvania REIT was down 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, and Mike Spector in New York; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.68% 1801.5019 Delayed Quote.59.93%
CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. -1.45% 3.745 Delayed Quote.-32.33%
PENNSYLVANIA R.E.I.T. -0.87% 9.15 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP -29.91% 0.4101 Delayed Quote.-83.66%
SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES -3.14% 46.35 Delayed Quote.18.22%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER -2.00% 132.06 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEARS HOLDINGS CORP
07:35pSears prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days, sources say
RE
07:24pSEARS : hires advisers for bankruptcy filing
AQ
07:22pSears prepares to file for bankruptcy in the coming days, sources say
RE
05:58pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks fall sharply as bond yields rise
AQ
04:31pCOLUMN : $40 million Sears store redevelopment in Ravenswood getting tenant, con..
AQ
03:42pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open lower on Wall Street
AQ
02:47pSEARS : shares dive 30 percent after report says co preparing for bankruptcy
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:07aSEARS HIRES ADVISERS FOR BANKRUPTCY : report
AQ
06:41aSEARS HIRES ADVISERS FOR BANKRUPTCY : Wsj
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:34pSears Holdings Continues To Edge Towards Restructuring 
11:56aCBL seen most at risk, Macerich in best position post-Sears bankruptcy 
07:42aHurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
06:59aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael 
06:46aSears -20% as bankruptcy looms 
Chart SEARS HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Sears Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEARS HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Scott Lampert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Riecker Chief Financial Officer
Ann Nolan Reese Independent Director
Thomas J. Tisch Independent Director
William Charles Kunkler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP-83.66%64
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 916
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.62%11 827
NORDSTROM30.69%10 350
MACY'S31.20%10 145
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.62%7 692
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.