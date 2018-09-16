Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Seaspan : to Increase its Pool of Unencumbered Assets to 18 Vessels

09/16/2018 | 10:05pm CEST

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE:SSW) announced that it has prepaid two credit facilities which were secured by six of its vessels. Upon completion of the collateral release documentation, this will expand Seaspan's pool of unencumbered vessels from 12 as at June 30, 2018 to 18 by October 2018.

Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer of Seaspan, commented, "Seaspan's management team remains committed to its stated strategic priorities for the Company, which include de-leveraging and adding flexibility to the Company's capital structure. We expect to continue strengthening our balance sheet as we position the Company for future growth."


Pro forma Unencumbered Asset Pool1

TEU Class

Vessel Count

2500

2

3500

2

4250

10

9600

2

10000

2

Total

18



1

Includes vessels securing debt which has been repaid in September 2018.

 

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:                                              

Description:



SSW

Class A common shares

SSW PR D

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H

Series H preferred shares

SSWN

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% senior notes due 2025

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and our operations, performance and financial condition, including, in particular, the likelihood of our success in developing and expanding our business. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "will", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views only as of the date of this release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this release. Although these statements are based upon assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to have security interest released from the aforementioned assets; and other factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Seaspan's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of any of our securities.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-347-9184
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-to-increase-its-pool-of-unencumbered-assets-to-18-vessels-300713423.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
