SEASPAN6 375P : Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per Share
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Class A
Common
SSW
$0.125
July 1, 2018 to
September 30, 2018
October 22, 2018
October 30, 2018
Series D
Preferred
SSW PR D
$0.496875
July 30, 2018 to
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
Series E
Preferred
SSW PR E
$0.515625
July 30, 2018 to
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
Series G
Preferred
SSW PR G
$0.5125
July 30, 2018 to
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
Series H
Preferred
SSW PR H
$0.492188
July 30, 2018 to
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
Series I
Preferred
SSW PR I
$0.227778
September 19, 2018 to
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
About Seaspan
Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
Symbol:
Description:
SSW
Class A common shares
SSW PR D
Series D preferred shares
SSW PR E
Series E preferred shares
SSW PR G
Series G preferred shares
SSW PR H
Series H preferred shares
SSW PR I
Series I preferred shares
SSWN
6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019
SSWA
7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027
SSW25
5.500% senior notes due 2025
For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-347-9184
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca
