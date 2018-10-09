SEASPAN6 375P : Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Class A

Common SSW $0.125 July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018 October 22, 2018 October 30, 2018 Series D

Preferred SSW PR D $0.496875 July 30, 2018 to October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 October 30, 2018 Series E

Preferred SSW PR E $0.515625 July 30, 2018 to October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 October 30, 2018 Series G

Preferred SSW PR G $0.5125 July 30, 2018 to October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 October 30, 2018 Series H

Preferred SSW PR H $0.492188 July 30, 2018 to October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 October 30, 2018 Series I

Preferred SSW PR I $0.227778 September 19, 2018 to October 29, 2018 October 29, 2018 October 30, 2018

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description:

SSW Class A common shares SSW PR D Series D preferred shares SSW PR E Series E preferred shares SSW PR G Series G preferred shares SSW PR H Series H preferred shares SSW PR I Series I preferred shares SSWN 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 SSWA 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% senior notes due 2025

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. 604-347-9184

Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-300728163.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation