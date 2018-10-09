Log in
SEASPAN6.375P
Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

10/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Class A
Common

SSW

$0.125

July 1, 2018 to

September 30, 2018

October 22, 2018

October 30, 2018

Series D
Preferred

SSW PR D

$0.496875

July 30, 2018 to

October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018

October 30, 2018

Series E
Preferred

SSW PR E

$0.515625

July 30, 2018 to

October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018

October 30, 2018

Series G
Preferred

SSW PR G

$0.5125

July 30, 2018 to

October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018

 October 30, 2018

Series H
Preferred

SSW PR H

$0.492188

July 30, 2018 to

October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018

October 30, 2018

Series I
Preferred

SSW PR I

$0.227778

September 19, 2018 to

October 29, 2018

October 29, 2018

October 30, 2018

 

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:     

Description:


SSW           

Class A common shares

SSW PR D           

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E           

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G              

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H             

Series H preferred shares

SSW PR I             

Series I preferred shares

SSWN     

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA   

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

SSW25          

5.500% senior notes due 2025

 

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 604-347-9184
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-300728163.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
