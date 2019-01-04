Log in
SEASPAN6 375P : Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

0
01/04/2019 | 05:01pm EST

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows: 

Security

Ticker

Dividend per
Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Class A
Common

SSW

$0.125

October 1, 2018 to
December 31, 2018

January 14,
2019

January 30,
2019

Series D
Preferred

SSW PR D

$0.496875

October 30, 2018 to

January 29, 2019

January 29,
2019

January 30,
2019

Series E
Preferred

SSW PR E

$0.515625

October 30, 2018 to

January 29, 2019

January 29,
2019

January 30,
2019

Series G
Preferred

SSW PR G

$0.5125

October 30, 2018 to

January 29, 2019

January 29,
2019

 January 30,
2019

Series H
Preferred

SSW PR H

$0.492188

October 30, 2018 to

January 29, 2019

January 29,
2019

January 30,
2019

Series I
Preferred

SSW PR I

$0.50

October 30, 2018 to

January 29, 2019

January 29,
2019

January 30,
2019

 

About Seaspan 

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's operating fleet consists of 112 containerships with a total capacity of more than 900,000 TEU, an average age of approximately 6 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 4 years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:

Description:



SSW

Class A common shares

SSW PR D

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H

Series H preferred shares

SSW PR I

Series I preferred shares

SSWN

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

SSW25

5.500% senior notes due 2025

 

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Matt Borys
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-778-328-5340
Email: mborys@seaspanltd.ca

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-300773171.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
