SeaSpine : Strategic Partnership between SeaSpine and Implanet in the United States

Regulatory News:
Implanet (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP,
FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical
technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants,
is today announcing it has entered into a Private Label Distribution
Agreement with SeaSpine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaSpine
Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) covering the Jazz® portfolio in the
United States, the world’s largest market for the treatment of spinal
conditions, worth over $6 billion1.
SeaSpine, a global medical technology company focused on surgical
solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, will have exclusive
rights to sell the Jazz® line under its own brand name across the US.
SeaSpine will also have the right to sell Jazz Cap®, a proprietary
implant developed specifically to treat degenerative spinal trauma
conditions, once regulatory clearance has been obtained.
Under the partnership arrangement, Implanet will continue to market the
Jazz® portfolio to existing US customers.
The agreement, which has an initial term of six years and includes
contractual annual minimum payments, will also give SeaSpine exclusive
access to co-developed products utilizing Implanet’s Jazz® technology.
“This partnership represents a major step forward for Implanet and is
a testament to the tremendous clinical value of our proprietary Jazz®
technology”, commented Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s Chief Executive
Officer. “Establishing ourselves in the US market has been our core
strategy since 2016. SeaSpine’s sales and marketing team in the United
States will accelerate our expansion in the world’s largest market. The
partnership demonstrates our ability to develop disruptive technologies
that meet market demand for new innovations. This fits our medium-term
strategic development plan, which is predicated on rolling out our
direct sales model in France, the US and high-potential European markets
(United Kingdom and Germany) while developing select strategic
partnerships, such as that recently established with Kico Knee
Innovation to distribute our Madison knee implant line in the United
States and Australia.”
Keith Valentine, SeaSpine President and Chief Executive Officer, added: “We
are pleased to partner with Implanet to provide Jazz® and Jazz Cap®
technology to our distributor partners, surgeon customers and their
patients. With its significant clinical history, the Jazz® range will be
a welcome strategic addition to our comprehensive spinal implant
portfolio.”
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com)
is a global medical technology company focused on the design,
development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the
treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a
comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions
to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and
orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the
lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products
consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft
substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a
wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and
extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of
an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in minimally
invasive surgery (MIS), complex spine, deformity and degenerative
procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants
product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a
differentiated portfolio and a complete procedural solution to meet
their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in
the United States and in over 30 countries worldwide.
About Implanet
Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that
manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship
product, the Jazz® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal
pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four
families of international patents, Jazz® has obtained 510(k) regulatory
clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United
States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018
sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.
Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in
Boston in 2013.
Implanet is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company
would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA,
BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning
Implanet and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based
on assumptions that Implanet considers to be reasonable. However, there
can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such
forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set
forth in the registration document of Implanet registered by the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on
April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's
website (www.implanet-invest.com),
and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the
markets in which Implanet operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Implanet
or that Implanet does not consider material at this time. The
realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results,
financial conditions, performances or achievements by Implanet that
differ significantly from the results, financial conditions,
performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking
statements. This press release and the information it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
order to purchase or subscribe for Implanet shares in any country.
1 Source : GBI Research
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005692/en/