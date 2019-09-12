Log in
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP

(SPNE)
SeaSpine to Host Analyst & Investor Event on September 26, 2019

09/12/2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it will host an Analyst & Investor Event in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, September 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

The meeting will include remarks from members of the SeaSpine leadership team on the Company’s differentiated technologies and growth strategy.

A live webcast, including slide presentation, will be available on the SeaSpine website at www.investor.seaspine.com. An archived replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the meeting.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact   
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 156 M
EBIT 2019 -36,5 M
Net income 2019 -37,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,67x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 227 M
Technical analysis trends SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,75  $
Last Close Price 11,92  $
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Bostjancic Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Chris Shen VP-Information technology & Customer Experience
Stuart M. Essig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP-34.65%227
MEDTRONIC PLC19.43%145 746
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.31.74%44 270
HOYA CORPORATION38.45%31 283
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS35.26%28 804
TERUMO CORP-48.21%21 708
