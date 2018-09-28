SeaSpine to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
09/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the Company plans to present at two upcoming investor conferences.

SeaSpine management is scheduled to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, October 2 at 3:00pm ET.

SeaSpine management is also scheduled to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 3 at 9:10am ET.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.seaspine.com. A replay of each presentation will be available on the website for 30 days following the event.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete procedural solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in over 30 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact
Lynn Pieper
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com 

SeaSpine logo


