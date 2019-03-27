Seattle Genetics : Highlights Antibody-Drug Conjugate Innovation and Immuno-Oncology Program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Seattle
Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced data highlights from
six presentations showcasing technology advances in the company’s
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform and an immuno-oncology program at
the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019
being held March 29-April 3, 2019 in Atlanta.
“Our expertise in empowered-antibody innovation drives a substantial,
advancing pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs, including both
ADCs and immuno-oncology agents,” said Dennis Benjamin, Ph.D., Senior
Vice President of Research at Seattle Genetics. “For example, the
research presented in an oral presentation at AACR illustrates why we
believe SGN-CD228A is well positioned for IND-enabling studies and a
phase 1 study is planned in multiple tumor types. The program features a
novel ADC targeted to CD228, which is highly expressed in several types
of cancer. The ADC employs our proprietary auristatin technology and has
shown antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo.”
Abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org
and include the following:
SGN-CD228A: A novel humanized anti-CD228 antibody-drug conjugate for
the treatment of solid tumors (Abstract #2688)
Date: Monday,
April 1, 2019
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Oral
Presentation at 3:20 p.m. ET, Room B401
The cell-surface protein CD228 is highly expressed in several types of
cancer, including melanoma, mesothelioma, non-small cell lung (NSCLC),
breast, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. SGN-CD228A is an
auristatin-based ADC targeted to CD228. The preliminary data show
antitumor activity in preclinical evaluations in melanoma, NSCLC and
triple negative breast cancer.
Antibody-drug conjugates of NAMPT inhibitors: Discovery, optimization
and preclinical characterization (Abstract #983)
Date: Monday,
April 1, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Poster Session
At the AACR Annual Meeting 2018, data were presented showing ADCs with a
proprietary NAMPT inhibitor payload have a unique mechanism of action
and an encouraging therapeutic window. This poster presentation will
highlight preclinical results from the optimization of the novel payload
and linker strategy, and application to ADCs, which data indicate drive
tumor regression in models of Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and
acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The targeted delivery approach using ADCs
demonstrates an improved safety profile relative to previously described
unconjugated NAMPT inhibitors.
TIGIT directed human antibody modulates T-regulatory and effector
cell function (Abstract #4986)
Date: Wednesday, April 3,
2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Poster Session
The immune checkpoint receptor TIGIT negatively regulates the function
of adaptive (T cell) and innate (natural killer or NK) cells and
blockade of TIGIT signaling may elicit an antitumor immune response.
Preclinical data from an antibody program targeting TIGIT demonstrate
in vitro activation of T cells and antitumor activity in several
syngenic models.
Development of patient-derived acute myeloid leukemia xenograft
models (Abstract #1062)
Date: Monday, April 1, 2019
Time:
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Poster Session
This poster presentation is focused on successfully establishing a
collection of AML xenograft models that more accurately reflect the
antigen expression and molecular genetics of AML patients. These models
will enable a more precise assessment of therapeutic candidates in
preclinical testing.
Functional cell surface proteomics of acute myeloid leukemia enables
predictive modeling of antibody-drug conjugate cytotoxicity (Abstract
#4546)
Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Time: 8:00
a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Poster Session
This poster profiles the cell surface landscape of more than 100 primary
hematologic samples comprising leukemic blasts from patients treated in
the Beat AML research consortium along with normal bone marrow cells
from healthy donors. Based on cell surface proteomics, a number of
highly expressed antigens were identified and targeted ADCs were
evaluated on a panel of AML cell lines. CD317 was determined as a novel
target for AML.
Tisotumab vedotin induces anti-tumor activity through MMAE-mediated,
Fc-mediated, and Fab-mediated effector functions in vitro
(Abstract #221)
Date: Sunday, March 31, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Poster Session
Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational ADC designed to target Tissue
Factor (TF) antigen on TF-expressing cell surfaces and deliver the
cell-killing agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) directly inside
TF-expressing cells. The Tissue Factor antigen target is overexpressed
in the vast majority of patients with cervical cancer and in many other
solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, pancreatic, colorectal and head
and neck. This poster presentation evaluates tisotumab vedotin’s
antitumor activity through several mechanisms, including immunogenic
cell death, bystander cytotoxicity, and antibody-dependent cellular
phagocytosis in vitro.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global
biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative
therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s
lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company’s
industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is
currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing
lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has established a pipeline of
novel targeted therapies at various stages of clinical testing,
including three in ongoing pivotal trials for solid tumors. Enfortumab
vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer and tisotumab vedotin for
metastatic cervical cancer utilize our proprietary ADC technology.
Tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a pivotal
trial for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, we are
leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of
proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting
hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is headquartered
in Bothell, Washington, and has a European office in Switzerland. For
more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com
and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are
forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the possible
utility or application of the Company’s technologies to develop
therapeutic agents, therapeutic potential of investigational agents, and
future development activities including clinical trials. Actual results
or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in
these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a
difference include the difficulty and uncertainty of pharmaceutical
product development, including the risks that Seattle Genetics may
experience delays in its planned clinical trial initiations or otherwise
experience failures or setbacks in its preclinical and clinical
development programs due to the potential lack of efficacy or risk of
adverse events as Seattle Genetics’ product candidates advance in
development or other factors. More information about the risks and
uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the caption
“Risk Factors” included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or obligation to
update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005038/en/