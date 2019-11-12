Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seattle Genetics, Inc.    SGEN

SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.

(SGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seattle Genetics : Submits Arbitration Demand Against Daiichi Sankyo Over Technology Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that it has submitted an arbitration demand to the American Arbitration Association to resolve its dispute with Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. regarding the ownership of certain technology used by Daiichi Sankyo in its metastatic breast cancer drug candidate (DS-8201, [Fam-] trastuzumab deruxtecan), among other product candidates. Seattle Genetics contends that the linker and other ADC technology used in these drug candidates are improvements to Seattle Genetics’ pioneering ADC technology, the ownership of which was assigned to Seattle Genetics under the terms of a 2008 collaboration agreement between the two companies.

Seattle Genetics has been abiding by the agreement’s dispute resolution provisions. Last week, Daiichi Sankyo attempted to circumvent the dispute resolution process underway between the parties by filing a declaratory judgment action in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Seattle Genetics’ demand is intended to place the dispute in arbitration in Seattle, Washington, where it belongs under the agreement.

Seattle Genetics is committed to protecting the company’s intellectual property rights as it continues to find revolutionary new treatments for cancer patients.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has a late-stage pipeline including enfortumab vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer, currently being reviewed for approval by the FDA, and tisotumab vedotin in clinical trials for metastatic cervical cancer, which utilize our proprietary ADC technology. In addition, tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in late-stage development for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and in clinical development for metastatic colorectal cancer. We are also leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has a European office in Switzerland. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the company’s position relating the ownership of the specified technology. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the inherent uncertainties associated with legal actions. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
05:16pSEATTLE GENETICS : Submits Arbitration Demand Against Daiichi Sankyo Over Techno..
BU
11/08SEATTLE GENETICS : Announces Multiple ADCETRIS Presentations at the ASH Annual M..
AQ
11/07SEATTLE GENETICS : Announces Multiple ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) Presentati..
BU
11/06DAIICHI SANKYO : Files Declaratory Judgement Action Related to its Proprietary A..
AQ
11/04SEATTLE GENETICS : Responds to Daiichi Sankyo's Complaint for Declaratory Judgme..
BU
11/04SEATTLE GENETICS : to Present at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
10/30SEATTLE GENETICS : WA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/30SEATTLE GENETICS INC /WA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
10/29SEATTLE GENETICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29SEATTLE GENETICS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 849 M
EBIT 2019 -263 M
Net income 2019 -264 M
Finance 2019 569 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -67,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -124x
EV / Sales2019 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,9x
Capitalization 18 520 M
Chart SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seattle Genetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 109,82  $
Last Close Price 108,06  $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay B. Siegall Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Simpson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vaughn B. Himes Chief Technical Officer
Robert J. Lechleider Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Roger D. Dansey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.14%18 520
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.96%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
INCYTE CORPORATION33.83%18 024
GALAPAGOS113.01%11 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group