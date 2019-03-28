Seattle Genetics : to Host Conference Call on Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of Enfortumab Vedotin

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) will host a conference call and webcast discussion regarding the positive topline results from its pivotal clinical trial of enfortumab vedotin in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, which were announced in a press release earlier today. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

LIVE access on Thursday, March 28, 2019

6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Telephone 866-288-0540 (domestic) or +1 786-460-7199 (international); conference ID 3807860

Webcast available at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section

REPLAY access

Telephone replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, April 1, 2019 by calling 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international); conference ID 3807860

Webcast replay will be available on the Seattle Genetics website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has established a pipeline of novel targeted therapies at various stages of clinical testing, including three in ongoing pivotal trials for solid tumors. Enfortumab vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer and tisotumab vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer utilize our proprietary ADC technology. Tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a pivotal trial for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, we are leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has a European office in Switzerland. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.

