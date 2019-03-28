Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seattle Genetics, Inc.    SGEN

SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.

(SGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seattle Genetics : to Host Conference Call on Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Trial of Enfortumab Vedotin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) will host a conference call and webcast discussion regarding the positive topline results from its pivotal clinical trial of enfortumab vedotin in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, which were announced in a press release earlier today. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

LIVE access on Thursday, March 28, 2019

6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

REPLAY access

  • Telephone replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, April 1, 2019 by calling 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international); conference ID 3807860
  • Webcast replay will be available on the Seattle Genetics website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has established a pipeline of novel targeted therapies at various stages of clinical testing, including three in ongoing pivotal trials for solid tumors. Enfortumab vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer and tisotumab vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer utilize our proprietary ADC technology. Tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a pivotal trial for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, we are leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has a European office in Switzerland. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
07:05aSEATTLE GENETICS INC /WA : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
07:01aSEATTLE GENETICS : to Host Conference Call on Positive Topline Results from Pivo..
BU
03:02aSEATTLE GENETICS : and Astellas Announce Positive Topline Results from Pivotal T..
BU
03/27SEATTLE GENETICS : Highlights Antibody-Drug Conjugate Innovation and Immuno-Onco..
BU
03/05SEATTLE GENETICS : to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Confe..
BU
02/11SEATTLE GENETICS : Achieves $30 Million Milestone Payment for European Commissio..
BU
02/07SEATTLE GENETICS : WA Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/07SEATTLE GENETICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07SEATTLE GENETICS INC /WA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
02/07SEATTLE GENETICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 817 M
EBIT 2019 -166 M
Net income 2019 -161 M
Finance 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2 440,91
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
Capitalization 12 071 M
Chart SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seattle Genetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay B. Siegall Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Simpson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Vaughn B. Himes Chief Technical Officer
Robert J. Lechleider Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Roger D. Dansey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.67%12 071
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.50%27 919
LONZA GROUP16.76%22 249
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 606
INCYTE CORPORATION35.27%18 431
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC42.43%10 661
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.