Seattle Genetics : to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum | Oncology Day

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) announced today that management will present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum | Oncology Day on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle Genetics’ website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company's industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has established a pipeline of novel targeted therapies at various stages of clinical testing, including three in ongoing pivotal trials for solid tumors. Enfortumab vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer and tisotumab vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer utilize our proprietary ADC technology. Tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a pivotal trial for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, we are leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

