Seattle Genetics : to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum | Oncology Day

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) announced today that management
will present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum | Oncology
Day on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The
presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle
Genetics’ website at www.seattlegenetics.com
in the Investors section.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc. is an emerging multi-product, global
biotechnology company that develops and commercializes transformative
therapies targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s
lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) utilizes the company’s
industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and is
currently approved for the treatment of multiple CD30-expressing
lymphomas. Beyond ADCETRIS, the company has established a pipeline of
novel targeted therapies at various stages of clinical testing,
including three in ongoing pivotal trials for solid tumors. Enfortumab
vedotin for metastatic urothelial cancer and tisotumab vedotin for
metastatic cervical cancer utilize our proprietary ADC technology.
Tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a pivotal
trial for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. In addition, we are
leveraging our expertise in empowered antibodies to build a portfolio of
proprietary immuno-oncology agents in clinical trials targeting
hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is headquartered
in Bothell, Washington, and has a European office in Switzerland. For
more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and
follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.
