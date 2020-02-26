Log in
Seattle Genetics : to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

02/26/2020 | 08:02am EST

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) announced today that management will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle Genetics’ website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative medicines targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) and PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) use the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. ADCETRIS is approved in certain CD30-expressing lymphomas, and PADCEV is approved in certain metastatic urothelial cancers. In addition, investigational agent tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in late-stage development for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and in clinical development for metastatic colorectal cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has offices in California, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 941 M
EBIT 2020 -533 M
Net income 2020 -535 M
Finance 2020 560 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -93,7x
EV / Sales2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2021 13,9x
Capitalization 19 359 M
Chart SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seattle Genetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 124,44  $
Last Close Price 112,38  $
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clay B. Siegall Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd E. Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Vaughn B. Himes Chief Technical Officer
Robert J. Lechleider Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Roger D. Dansey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-1.65%19 359
LONZA GROUP16.73%31 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.88%28 934
CELLTRION, INC.-2.03%18 959
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.68%16 761
GALAPAGOS19.79%15 716
