Seattle Genetics : to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat at Needham Healthcare Conference

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle Genetics’ website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative medicines targeting cancer to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) and PADCEVTM (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) use the company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. ADCETRIS is approved in certain CD30-expressing lymphomas, and PADCEV is approved in certain metastatic urothelial cancers. In addition, investigational agent tucatinib, a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in late-stage development for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and in clinical development for metastatic colorectal cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has offices in California, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.

