SeaTwirl publ : granted US patent

Offshore wind turbines will be subjected to severe weather conditions and the anchoring is therefore an important aspect. The patent refers to an anchoring solution with one or more float bodies between the turbine and the seabed anchoring. This improves the stability and reduces the risk that the turbine becomes partly submerged during a storm.

'The anchoring is an important part of offshore wind power. We continue our strategy of building a broad patent portfolio that protects our innovations and strengthens our market position', says Peter Laurits, CEO of SeaTwirl.