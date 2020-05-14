Log in
FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  SeaTwirl AB (publ)    STW   SE0009242175

SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)

(STW)
05/14 08:53:17 am
210 SEK   -6.87%
SEATWIRL PUBL : granted US patent
PU
05/06SEATWIRL PUBL : has appointed Peter Laurits as its new CEO
PU
04/16SEATWIRL PUBL : report for the quarter December – February
PU
SeaTwirl publ : granted US patent

05/14/2020 | 08:45am EDT

Offshore wind turbines will be subjected to severe weather conditions and the anchoring is therefore an important aspect. The patent refers to an anchoring solution with one or more float bodies between the turbine and the seabed anchoring. This improves the stability and reduces the risk that the turbine becomes partly submerged during a storm.

'The anchoring is an important part of offshore wind power. We continue our strategy of building a broad patent portfolio that protects our innovations and strengthens our market position', says Peter Laurits, CEO of SeaTwirl.

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:44:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Ingemar Strängberg Chief Executive Officer
Lars Roger Torsten Cederberg Chairman
Pär Daniel Ehrnberg Independent Director
Pontus Ryd Independent Director
Peter Laurits Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)37.80%40
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-8.47%17 536
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.99%10 129
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.08%5 741
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.0.67%1 498
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.-4.92%621
