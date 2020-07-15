Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Full Line of Hemp Products

Log in
07/15/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that it is to release an entire line of hemp products (the "Hemp Oil Line"). The Hemp Line is a parallel hemp oil line that developed to augment its award-winning CBD product line[1] . The Hemp Oil Line was created to, not only expand Sweet Earth's domestic market reach, but also to provide access to International markets that presently do not allow for the importation of CBD products.

The products include the following:

MENS

  • Beard and Face Cleansing
  • Beard and Moustache
  • Hemp Shaving
  • Hemp Soothing Aftershave
  • Muscle Recovery

WOMENS

  • Balancing Jasmine Body
  • Hemo Lip
  • Hemp Salve
  • Invigorating Hemp Body
  • Muscle Recovery

There are also several unisex Hemp Oil Line products available

Products will soon be available on its website: https://sweetearthskincare.com/

The products are certified organic and Leaping Bunny accredited[2], the latter which assures consumers that products are cruelty-free cosmetics from a Company supporting animal free products, like Sweet Earth. The Hemp Oil Line will follow the Company's "farm to shelf" credo thus assuring superior production quality throughout the entire manufacturing process.

Continued efforts on brand awareness and marketing are targeted to increase Sweet Earth's direct consumer and while label presence. In addition, the Company hopes that both product lines, CBD Line and Hemp Oil Line, can provide reciprocal awareness.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/59783_a0ffd9e7c4cf3925_002.jpg

Figure 1: Product Samples from Hemp Oil Line

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/59783_a0ffd9e7c4cf3925_002full.jpg

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season. Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Amrik Virk"

Amrik Virk Director

For additional information contact:

Amrik Virk / President and Director
Telephone: (604) 765-9640
Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] The Company announced in a May 27, 2020 news release that it had received the Top Product recognition at the annual MJBiz Conference held in December of 2019.

[2] Accreditation requires the final product to be cruelty-free. Many companies brand themselves as cruelty-free but still use raw materials that have been tested on animals; Sweet Earth assures its customers that all its production, in addition to being organic are 100% animal friendly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59783


© Newsfilecorp 2020
