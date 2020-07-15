Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Full Line of Hemp Products

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that it is to release an entire line of hemp products (the "Hemp Oil Line"). The Hemp Line is a parallel hemp oil line that developed to augment its award-winning CBD product line[1] . The Hemp Oil Line was created to, not only expand Sweet Earth's domestic market reach, but also to provide access to International markets that presently do not allow for the importation of CBD products.

The products include the following:

MENS

Beard and Face Cleansing

Beard and Moustache

Hemp Shaving

Hemp Soothing Aftershave

Muscle Recovery

WOMENS

Balancing Jasmine Body

Hemo Lip

Hemp Salve

Invigorating Hemp Body

Muscle Recovery

There are also several unisex Hemp Oil Line products available

Products will soon be available on its website: https://sweetearthskincare.com/

The products are certified organic and Leaping Bunny accredited[2], the latter which assures consumers that products are cruelty-free cosmetics from a Company supporting animal free products, like Sweet Earth. The Hemp Oil Line will follow the Company's "farm to shelf" credo thus assuring superior production quality throughout the entire manufacturing process.

Continued efforts on brand awareness and marketing are targeted to increase Sweet Earth's direct consumer and while label presence. In addition, the Company hopes that both product lines, CBD Line and Hemp Oil Line, can provide reciprocal awareness.



Figure 1: Product Samples from Hemp Oil Line



About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season. Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com.

[1] The Company announced in a May 27, 2020 news release that it had received the Top Product recognition at the annual MJBiz Conference held in December of 2019.

[2] Accreditation requires the final product to be cruelty-free. Many companies brand themselves as cruelty-free but still use raw materials that have been tested on animals; Sweet Earth assures its customers that all its production, in addition to being organic are 100% animal friendly.

