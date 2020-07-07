Sweet Earth Provides Update on Its European Expansion

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth") is pleased to provide an update on its European operations. In 2019 the Company had signed a long-term lease agreement (the "Lease Agreement") in Los Barrios, Spain, a region renowned for its temperate climate and agricultural industry.

Sweet Earth has strategically secured the location near its European headquarters, which is also located in the province of Cadiz, Spain. The Lease Agreement, which extends for a minimum of five years, allows the Company to secure approximately 22 acres with an option for future lease extension and land expansion. In addition, the Company has recently purchased 450 kilograms of high-grade Earlina 8FC seeds.

Earlina 8FC seed is an industrial hemp strain that's been authorized for cultivation in the European Union ("EU"). This strain was developed in France and is grown to produce highly nutritious hemp seeds rich in essential oils and beneficial to people and animals. Its key characteristic is a CBD yield of 2-3% with a guaranteed less-than 0.2% THC1 content, an essential European Community requirement. While North American hemp production allows for plants of up to 0.3% THC, the European Industrial Hemp Association ("EIHA") adheres to more stringent EU policies.

The Federal Law and Policy, International, FDA, Hemp/CBD clearly emphasizes that it is not recommended to import CBD products from outside the EU. Hemp production and CBD products are legal throughout the continent, other than Slovakia2 but laws differ from country to country. Sweet Earth's expansion into Los Barrios, Spain will allow it to produce locally, leverage its EU distribution relationships, augment research and development for the EU market, and expedite getting products on shelves throughout the continent.





Figure 1: Hemp Cultivation in the EU

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/59241_f24d462954f9a927_002full.jpg

The EU accounts for approximately 25% of global hemp production.

Sweet Earth has opted to expand into the Spain for its EU strategy.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season. Sweet Earth products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com .

