Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SeaWorld Entertainment Inc    SEAS

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC

(SEAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:49am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com.

SEAS (PRNewsFoto/SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.)

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019 under the "Events & Presentations" tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 10133253.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 35,000 animals in need over the last 55 years.  SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. can be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-entertainment-inc-announces-second-quarter-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300886660.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC
11:49aSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date An..
PR
07/15SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Fifty-Five Years and More Than 35,000 Rescues in, SeaWo..
AQ
06/25SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Fifty-Five Years and More Than 35,000 Rescues in, SeaWo..
AQ
06/13SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
06/10SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Fifty-Five Years and More Than 35,000 Rescues in, SeaWo..
AQ
05/30SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Buyback and Hill Path Capital to Increase Inv..
AQ
05/28Fiat, Seaworld rise; Meredith, Kraft Heinz slip
AQ
05/28SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Announces Buyback and Hill Path Capital to Increa..
PR
05/28SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regul..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About