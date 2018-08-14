SeaWorld Entertainment : Parks & Entertainment and Character Arts Announce Partnership Extension

Classic Christmas characters will continue to be featured at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place holiday celebrations

Orlando, Fla. (August 14, 2018) - Beloved Christmas characters Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends, including Clarice, Bumble, the Abominable Snow Monster and Yukon Cornelius, and Rudolph themed attractions will continue to be featured as part of the Christmas Celebration™ events at SeaWorld parks in Orlando, Fla., San Antonio and San Diego; Christmas Town™ at Busch Gardens parks in Tampa, Fla. and Williamsburg, Va. and A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa.

The five-year contract extension was announced today by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Character Arts, LLC, the exclusive licensor of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all of the characters from the 1964-television special. The extension ensures that Rudolph & Friends will continue to add holiday fun to the theme parks' already popular Christmas events through January 31, 2024.

Walk-around characters, photo areas, dining opportunities and games are just some of the ways the world's most famous reindeer will be featured at the theme parks.

"We are thrilled that Rudolph will continue to be part of the wonderful Christmas experiences at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place," said Jonathan Flom, founder, Character Arts. "These characters have already been so well-received by park guests, and we are looking forward to continuing sharing the holiday fun."

"Generations of our guests have grown up with Rudolph and we are happy to continue the tradition at our popular holiday events," said John Reilly, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment's interim CEO. "We are always looking for ways to provide our guests with best-in-class experiences; Rudolph & Friends certainly help us do that with unique, interactive elements for the entire family."

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place's holiday celebrations will launch in late November and run throughout the month of December. For additional holiday information, visit: www.SeaWorldParks.com

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 31,000 animals in need over the last 50 years.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 50-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

About Character Arts, LLC

Character Arts was established in 1999 by Jonathan Flom, an entertainment management, production and licensing industry veteran. The company's primary focus has always been the dedicated management of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all of the characters from the 1964-television special. The company also manages the classic holiday property Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Character Arts works across all media, including film, television, advertising, retail, location-based entertainment, music, publishing and charitable tie-ins. Visit www.characterarts.com.

